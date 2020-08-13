subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • World
  • List Of Countries Open For Ukrainian Tourists Expanded By 4 To 42 Over Week - MFA
13 August 2020, Thursday, 13:44 33
World 2020-08-13T19:45:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
List Of Countries Open For Ukrainian Tourists Expanded By 4 To 42 Over Week - MFA

List Of Countries Open For Ukrainian Tourists Expanded By 4 To 42 Over Week - MFA

Даша Зубкова
Dmytro Kuleba, travelling, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, Ukrainian tourists

Over the past week, the list of countries to which Ukrainian tourists can enter has expanded by 4 to 42.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Last week, there were 38 countries opened for Ukrainians to travel. Over the week their number increased by 4. Armenia was added. One can arrive there subject to 14 days of self-isolation. The other three destinations, frankly, are not very popular among Ukrainians - Burkina Faso, Togo and Chad," he said.

Previously, the following popular destinations were opened for travel by Ukrainian citizens: Turkey, Egypt, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, Albania, Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Belarus, United Kingdom, Ireland, USA, Mexico and Korea.

Maldives, Seychelles, Comoros, Bahamas, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Ecuador, Antigua and Barbuda, Tanzania, Burundi, Zambia, Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Pakistan and Cambodia are also opened for Ukrainians.

The rules for visiting these countries are different: some are allowed visa-free entry, and some require a visa, some of them do not require special conditions, while others require testing for coronavirus or undergoing quarantine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union has decided not to open borders for tourists from Ukraine yet.

Больше новостей о: Dmytro Kuleba travelling Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 Ukrainian tourists

Bulgaria Permits Ukrainian Flights From July 16
List Of Countries Open To Ukrainian Tourists Expan...
Ukraine Disagrees With Iran’s Statement Saying UIA...
354 People Sick With Covid-19 In Armed Forces, 47 ...
Zelenskyy’s Rating Down 3.6 Percentage Points To 33.4%, Boiko Down 1.3 Percentage Points To 15.7%, Poroshenko Up 2.8 Percentage Points To 17.8% In July – Razumkov Center Poll
1 Ukrainian Military Man Killed And 1 Wounded Due To Explosion On Unknown Explosive Device In JFO Zone
News
1 Ukrainian Military Man Killed And 1 Wounded Due To Explosion On Unknown Explosive Device In JFO Zone 18:20
August 18 TCG Meeting Will Be Held Online, Shift Of Venue From Minsk Due To Situation In Belarus Not Yet Considered – Kravchuk 18:17
Zelenskyy’s Rating Down 3.6 Percentage Points To 33.4%, Boiko Down 1.3 Percentage Points To 15.7%, Poroshenko Up 2.8 Percentage Points To 17.8% In July – Razumkov Center Poll 18:15
TCG Meeting In Minsk With Kravchuk's Participation Scheduled For August 18 - Zelenskyy 18:07
Another 1 Ukrainian Woman Detained At Protests In Belarus, Authorities Do Not Inform Ukraine About Whereabouts Of Detainees - MFA 18:04
more news
Ostchem Retail Signs Agreement With 6 Banks On Targeted Lending To Agrarians 17:54
List Of Countries Open For Ukrainian Tourists Expanded By 4 To 42 Over Week - MFA 13:44
9 Ukrainians Detained During Protests In Belarus But Soon Released - Foreign Ministry 17:45
Banks' Credits To Economy Up 2.1% To UAH 1,013 Billion In July 17:51
Rada Will Hold Extraordinary Meetings On August 24 And 25 – MP Kachura 12:32
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 68 To 4,307 On August 11, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 71 17:41
9 Ukrainians Detained During Protests In Belarus But Soon Released - Foreign Ministry 17:45
Number Of PCR-Tests Up 20.2% To 19,380, Number Of ELISA Up 11.2% To 18,107 On August 11 – Health Ministry 17:49
Banks' Credits To Economy Up 2.1% To UAH 1,013 Billion In July 17:51
Ostchem Retail Signs Agreement With 6 Banks On Targeted Lending To Agrarians 17:54
more news
August 18 TCG Meeting Will Be Held Online, Shift Of Venue From Minsk Due To Situation In Belarus Not Yet Considered – Kravchuk
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok