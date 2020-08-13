List Of Countries Open For Ukrainian Tourists Expanded By 4 To 42 Over Week - MFA

Over the past week, the list of countries to which Ukrainian tourists can enter has expanded by 4 to 42.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Last week, there were 38 countries opened for Ukrainians to travel. Over the week their number increased by 4. Armenia was added. One can arrive there subject to 14 days of self-isolation. The other three destinations, frankly, are not very popular among Ukrainians - Burkina Faso, Togo and Chad," he said.

Previously, the following popular destinations were opened for travel by Ukrainian citizens: Turkey, Egypt, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, Albania, Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Belarus, United Kingdom, Ireland, USA, Mexico and Korea.

Maldives, Seychelles, Comoros, Bahamas, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Ecuador, Antigua and Barbuda, Tanzania, Burundi, Zambia, Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Pakistan and Cambodia are also opened for Ukrainians.

The rules for visiting these countries are different: some are allowed visa-free entry, and some require a visa, some of them do not require special conditions, while others require testing for coronavirus or undergoing quarantine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union has decided not to open borders for tourists from Ukraine yet.