Banks' Credits To Economy Up 2.1% To UAH 1,013 Billion In July

In July, total credits commercial banks granted to the corporate sector and private persons increased by 2.1% from UAH 992.058 billion as at July 1 to UAH 1,013.083 billion as at August 1.

The National Bank of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the year to date, banks' credits to the economy have increased by 4.2% from UAH 971.871 billion.

In July, hryvnia credits of banks to legal entities increased by 0.6% from UAH 430.9 billion to UAH 433.484 billion.

Foreign currency credits of banks to businesses increased by 4.5% from UAH 343.9 billion as at July 1 to UAH 359.4 billion as at August 1.

In July, credits of banks to the population increased by 1.3% from UAH 212.2 billion as at July 1 to UAH 214.864 billion as at August 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, banks' credits to the economy decreased by 9.4% from UAH 1,073.1 billion to UAH 972.658 billion.

In 2018, banks' credits to the economy increased by 5.9% from UAH 1,016.7 billion.

In 2017, banks' credits to the economy have increased by 1.8% from UAH 998.7 billion.

Banks' total credits to economy increased in 2016 by 2.1% from UAH 981.62 billion to UAH 1,002.4 billion.