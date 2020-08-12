subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Banks' Credits To Economy Up 2.1% To UAH 1,013 Billion In July
12 August 2020, Wednesday, 17:51 6
Economy 2020-08-12T17:52:56+03:00
Ukrainian news
Banks' Credits To Economy Up 2.1% To UAH 1,013 Billion In July

Banks' Credits To Economy Up 2.1% To UAH 1,013 Billion In July

Даша Зубкова
credit, commercial banks, credits to economy

In July, total credits commercial banks granted to the corporate sector and private persons increased by 2.1% from UAH 992.058 billion as at July 1 to UAH 1,013.083 billion as at August 1.

The National Bank of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the year to date, banks' credits to the economy have increased by 4.2% from UAH 971.871 billion.

In July, hryvnia credits of banks to legal entities increased by 0.6% from UAH 430.9 billion to UAH 433.484 billion.

Foreign currency credits of banks to businesses increased by 4.5% from UAH 343.9 billion as at July 1 to UAH 359.4 billion as at August 1.

In July, credits of banks to the population increased by 1.3% from UAH 212.2 billion as at July 1 to UAH 214.864 billion as at August 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, banks' credits to the economy decreased by 9.4% from UAH 1,073.1 billion to UAH 972.658 billion.

In 2018, banks' credits to the economy increased by 5.9% from UAH 1,016.7 billion.

In 2017, banks' credits to the economy have increased by 1.8% from UAH 998.7 billion.

Banks' total credits to economy increased in 2016 by 2.1% from UAH 981.62 billion to UAH 1,002.4 billion.

Больше новостей о: credit commercial banks credits to economy

9 Ukrainians Detained During Protests In Belarus But Soon Released - Foreign Ministry
News
Ostchem Retail Signs Agreement With 6 Banks On Targeted Lending To Agrarians 17:54
Banks' Credits To Economy Up 2.1% To UAH 1,013 Billion In July 17:51
Number Of PCR-Tests Up 20.2% To 19,380, Number Of ELISA Up 11.2% To 18,107 On August 11 – Health Ministry 17:49
9 Ukrainians Detained During Protests In Belarus But Soon Released - Foreign Ministry 17:45
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 68 To 4,307 On August 11, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 71 17:41
more news
Zelenskyy Approves Gambling Legalization 13:09
Health Ministry Expecting 2nd Wave Of Coronavirus Epidemic In October-November 13:01
Iran Agrees To Compensate Damage To UIA For Its Plane Downed In Teheran – Foreign Ministry 13:05
Experts Worsen GDP Fall Outlook From 4.2% To 6% In 2020 – Economy Ministry 12:58
Finance Ministry Places Government Bonds For UAH 4.9 Billion And USD 189.8 Million 17:42
more news
Iran Agrees To Compensate Damage To UIA For Its Plane Downed In Teheran – Foreign Ministry 13:05
Finance Ministry Places Government Bonds For UAH 4.9 Billion And USD 189.8 Million 17:42
Zelenskyy Approves Gambling Legalization 13:09
Holos To Nominate TV Presenter Prytula As Its Kyiv Mayoral Candidate 17:44
Freed Prisoner Kolchenko Sentenced To 40 Hours Of Community Service For Protesting At Belarusian Embassy In Kyiv – MP Heraschenko 17:47
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok