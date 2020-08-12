Number Of PCR-Tests Up 20.2% To 19,380, Number Of ELISA Up 11.2% To 18,107 On August 11 – Health Ministry

On August 11, a total of 19,380 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 20.2% over August 10; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) rose 11.2% over August 10 to 18,107.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the start of the year, a total of 1,214,941 polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted.

As of the morning of August 12, the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine received a total of 1,809 reports on suspicion of the Covid-19.

Since the start of the year, the number has made 140,504.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 10, a total of 16,127 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 59.9% over August 8; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) Rose 5.1 times over August 8 to 16,285.

On August 11, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,433 over August 10 to 84,548, and the number of deaths rose by 19 over August 10 to 1,970; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 23.8% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 34.5%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 12, there were 84,548 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,970 lethal cases; besides, 45,686 people had recovered.

On August 11, a total of 1,433 new coronavirus cases were registered, 752 people recovered, and 19 people died.

Therefore, on August 11, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,433 vs 752).

The share of new cases as at August 11 made 1.7% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 10.

As at the morning of August 12, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 36,892, up 1.7% over August 11.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (11,308), the city of Kyiv (9,869), and Rivne region (7,114).