Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 68 To 4,307 On August 11, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 71

On August 11, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 68 over August 10 to 4,307, and the number of deaths rose by one to 71.

The Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Eight people were hospitalized, and the rest of the infected people are staying in self-isolation under supervision of doctors.

Of the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 for the entire period of the epidemic, 754 patients were hospitalized, and 3,553 were left for self-isolation under supervision.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 3,021 people including 258 children have recovered.

On August 11, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,433 over August 10 to 84,548, and the number of deaths rose by 19 over August 10 to 1,970; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 23.8% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 34.5%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 12, there were 84,548 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,970 lethal cases; besides, 45,686 people had recovered.

On August 11, a total of 1,433 new coronavirus cases were registered, 752 people recovered, and 19 people died.

Therefore, on August 11, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,433 vs 752).

The share of new cases as at August 11 made 1.7% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 10.

As at the morning of August 12, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 36,892, up 1.7% over August 11.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (11,308), the city of Kyiv (9,869), and Rivne region (7,114).