322 People Sick With Covid-19 In Armed Forces, 34 New Cases Registered On August 11

A total of 322 people are sick with the coronavirus infection in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a total of 34 new coronavirus cases were registered on August 11.

Press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 677 people are currently staying in self-isolation.

The number of military men, whose isolation is expiring in the coming three days, is 278.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 10, a total of 29 new coronavirus cases were registered in the armed forces.