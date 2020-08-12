subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • 322 People Sick With Covid-19 In Armed Forces, 34 New Cases Registered On August 11
12 August 2020, Wednesday, 12:40 8
Events 2020-08-12T17:17:38+03:00
Ukrainian news
322 People Sick With Covid-19 In Armed Forces, 34 New Cases Registered On August 11

322 People Sick With Covid-19 In Armed Forces, 34 New Cases Registered On August 11

Даша Зубкова
army, armed forces, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic

A total of 322 people are sick with the coronavirus infection in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a total of 34 new coronavirus cases were registered on August 11.

Press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 677 people are currently staying in self-isolation.

The number of military men, whose isolation is expiring in the coming three days, is 278.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 10, a total of 29 new coronavirus cases were registered in the armed forces.

Больше новостей о: army armed forces Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus case Coronavirus infection coronavirus epidemic

265 People Sick With Coronavirus In Armed Forces, ...
Within the framework of the Ukrainian-Pakistani-Ch...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City...
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Ro...
9 Ukrainians Detained During Protests In Belarus But Soon Released - Foreign Ministry
News
Ostchem Retail Signs Agreement With 6 Banks On Targeted Lending To Agrarians 17:54
Banks' Credits To Economy Up 2.1% To UAH 1,013 Billion In July 17:51
Number Of PCR-Tests Up 20.2% To 19,380, Number Of ELISA Up 11.2% To 18,107 On August 11 – Health Ministry 17:49
9 Ukrainians Detained During Protests In Belarus But Soon Released - Foreign Ministry 17:45
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 68 To 4,307 On August 11, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 71 17:41
more news
Zelenskyy Approves Gambling Legalization 13:09
Health Ministry Expecting 2nd Wave Of Coronavirus Epidemic In October-November 13:01
Iran Agrees To Compensate Damage To UIA For Its Plane Downed In Teheran – Foreign Ministry 13:05
Experts Worsen GDP Fall Outlook From 4.2% To 6% In 2020 – Economy Ministry 12:58
Finance Ministry Places Government Bonds For UAH 4.9 Billion And USD 189.8 Million 17:42
more news
Iran Agrees To Compensate Damage To UIA For Its Plane Downed In Teheran – Foreign Ministry 13:05
Finance Ministry Places Government Bonds For UAH 4.9 Billion And USD 189.8 Million 17:42
Zelenskyy Approves Gambling Legalization 13:09
Holos To Nominate TV Presenter Prytula As Its Kyiv Mayoral Candidate 17:44
Freed Prisoner Kolchenko Sentenced To 40 Hours Of Community Service For Protesting At Belarusian Embassy In Kyiv – MP Heraschenko 17:47
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok