  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 182 To 9,869 On August 11 – Klitschko
12 August 2020, Wednesday, 12:37 12
Events 2020-08-12T19:45:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 182 To 9,869 On August 11 – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Coronavirus, Coronavirus test, COVID-19, coronavirus case, Coronavirus infection, coronavirus epidemic, death from coronavirus

On August 11, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 182 over August 10 to 9,869.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on his Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the number included 86 women aged 19-85; eight girls aged 2-13; 83 men aged 19-82; and five boys aged 2-14.

A total of 27 people were hospitalized and the rest of the coronavirus-infected people are staying in self-isolation under supervision of the doctors.

On August 11, a total of 31 residents of the city of Kyiv recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, the number has made 3,278.

On August 11, most cases of the disease were recorded in Darnytskyi district – 39, Desnianskyi district – 24, and Dniprovskyi district – 21.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 10, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 182 over August 9 to 9,687.

On August 11, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,433 over August 10 to 84,548, and the number of deaths rose by 19 over August 10 to 1,970; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 23.8% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 34.5%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 12, there were 84,548 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,970 lethal cases; besides, 45,686 people had recovered.

On August 11, a total of 1,433 new coronavirus cases were registered, 752 people recovered, and 19 people died.

Therefore, on August 11, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,433 vs 752).

The share of new cases as at August 11 made 1.7% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 10.

As at the morning of August 12, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 36,892, up 1.7% over August 11.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (11,308), the city of Kyiv (9,869), and Rivne region (7,114).

