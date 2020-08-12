subscribe to newsletter
12 August 2020, Wednesday, 12:32
Rada Will Hold Extraordinary Meetings On August 24 And 25 – MP Kachura

Даша Зубкова
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will hold a festive meeting on the occasion of Independence Day on August 24 and an extraordinary meeting on August 25.

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction, Oleksandr Kachura, has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction / head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, said that on August 25, the parliamentarians intend to consider the issue of raising the minimum wage from UAH 4,700 to UAH 5,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that the Verkhovna Rada raise the minimum wage from UAH 4,700 to UAH 5,000 and hopes that the Verkhovna Rada will support the initiative before September.

