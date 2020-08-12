Monetary Base Up 3.1% To UAH 548.906 Billion In July

In July 2019, the monetary base that includes cash circulating beyond banks, as well as reserves of the banks and other money, rose by 3.1% to UAH 548.906 billion.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the year to date, the monetary base has risen by 15% from UAH 477.491 billion.

The monetary base in July 2020, rose by 3.6% to UAH 1,668.097 billion, and since the start of the year it has risen by 16% from UAH 1,438.311 billion.

The amount of cash in circulation in July, according to the latest data from the NBU, rose by 3% to UAH 462.198 billion, and since the start of the year, the amount of cash has risen by 20.2% from UAH 384.366 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the monetary base rose by 9.6% from UAH 435.798 billion year over year to UAH 477.491 billion.

In 2018, the monetary base rose by 9.2% from UAH 399.1 billion year over year.