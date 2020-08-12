subscribe to newsletter
12 August 2020
Monetary Base Up 3.1% To UAH 548.906 Billion In July

Monetary Base Up 3.1% To UAH 548.906 Billion In July

Даша Зубкова
In July 2019, the monetary base that includes cash circulating beyond banks, as well as reserves of the banks and other money, rose by 3.1% to UAH 548.906 billion.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the year to date, the monetary base has risen by 15% from UAH 477.491 billion.

The monetary base in July 2020, rose by 3.6% to UAH 1,668.097 billion, and since the start of the year it has risen by 16% from UAH 1,438.311 billion.

The amount of cash in circulation in July, according to the latest data from the NBU, rose by 3% to UAH 462.198 billion, and since the start of the year, the amount of cash has risen by 20.2% from UAH 384.366 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the monetary base rose by 9.6% from UAH 435.798 billion year over year to UAH 477.491 billion.

In 2018, the monetary base rose by 9.2% from UAH 399.1 billion year over year.

