Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 23.8% To 1,433 On August 11, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 34.5% To 19

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 23.8% To 1,433 On August 11, Number Of New Lethal Case

On August 11, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,433 over August 10 to 84,548, and the number of deaths rose by 19 over August 10 to 1,970; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 23.8% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 34.5%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 12, there were 84,548 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,970 lethal cases; besides, 45,686 people had recovered.

On August 11, a total of 1,433 new coronavirus cases were registered, 752 people recovered, and 19 people died.

Therefore, on August 11, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,433 vs 752).

The share of new cases as at August 11 made 1.7% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 10.

As at the morning of August 12, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 36,892, up 1.7% over August 11.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (11,308), the city of Kyiv (9,869), and Rivne region (7,114).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 6,980 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 6,039; Zakarpattia region – 5,946 cases, Kharkiv region – 5,169, Odesa region – 4,458, Volyn region – 4,423, Kyiv region – 4,307, Ternopil region – 3,413, Vinnytsia region – 3,043, Zhytomyr region – 2,215, Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,602, and Khmelnytskyi region – 1,413 cases.

A total of 1,080 cases have been recorded in Chernihiv region, 1,049 cases – in Cherkasy region, 1,011 cases – in Donetsk region, 971 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 744 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 728 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 716 cases – in Sumy region, 514 cases – in Poltava region, 276 cases – in Kherson region, and 160 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 10, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,158 over August 9 to 83,115, and the number of deaths rose by 29 over August 9 to 1,951; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 14.9% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 16%.

On August 9, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,008 over August 8 to 81,957, and the number of deaths rose by 25 over August 8 to 1,922; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 15.9% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 38.9%.