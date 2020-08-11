subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Bohdan Considers Arson Of His Tesla Car Threat From Authorities
11 August 2020, Tuesday, 17:50 13
Politics 2020-08-11T23:47:14+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Bohdan Considers Arson Of His Tesla Car Threat From Authorities

Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Bohdan Considers Arson Of His Tesla Car Threat From Authorities

Даша Зубкова
President, arson, Tesla, Andrii Bohdan, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Presidential Office, Bohdan

Former head of the Office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (June 2019 - February 2020) Andrii Bohdan considers arson of his Tesla car a threat from the authorities.

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Tonight, an unknown person set fire to my favorite and declared car - Tesla S... Of course, everyone is worried about who did it and why? Since this is only one moment in a series of criminal cases against me and my friends and black waves in the media, I regard this as a threat from the authorities," he wrote.

Bohdan emphasized that the car was burned to the ground exactly six months after he resigned from the position of head of the Office.

"There is a certain symbolism ... I understand that the person who ordered this crime has a certain criminal experience, and his accomplices are sitting in high government offices," he wrote.

Bohdan intends to find the culprit.

"Dear, crisis stories are my job. I am translating - it is you who have now slammed the kerasin into a fire. Well, we will now actively bring you to light and will try to provide you with comfortable conditions for serving your sentence (I do not promise about comfortable conditions)," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Bohdan has declared 2 Tesla cars.

In one of them, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy repeatedly recorded video interviews.

Больше новостей о: President arson Tesla Andrii Bohdan Volodymyr Zelenskyy Presidential Office Bohdan

Next Prisoner Exchange Will Take Place Soon – Yerm...
Zelenskyy Wanted To Appoint Bohdan As Prosecutor G...
Bohdan Approves Order Of Weekly Rada And Cabinet M...
Ukrainian Embassy In U.S. Asks Tesla And SpaceX CE...
Holos To Nominate TV Presenter Prytula As Its Kyiv Mayoral Candidate
Finance Ministry Places Government Bonds For UAH 4.9 Billion And USD 189.8 Million
News
NACB Puts Ex-Environment Minister Zlochevskyi On Wanted List 17:52
Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Bohdan Considers Arson Of His Tesla Car Threat From Authorities 17:50
Freed Prisoner Kolchenko Sentenced To 40 Hours Of Community Service For Protesting At Belarusian Embassy In Kyiv – MP Heraschenko 17:47
Holos To Nominate TV Presenter Prytula As Its Kyiv Mayoral Candidate 17:44
Finance Ministry Places Government Bonds For UAH 4.9 Billion And USD 189.8 Million 17:42
more news
‘We are Prepared and Ready to Use All Legal Means to Protect Our Investment,’ stated Chinese investors of JSC ‘Motor Sich’ 10:11
We Hope that the Common Sense will Prevail, and Artificial Obstacles will be Made to Put an End, - Skyrizon on "Motor Sich" 11:23
The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has no legal right to refuse to satify our joint application with our chinese partners for the equity concentration of Moror Sich JSC, DCH stated 14:33
Health Ministry Classifies Greece As COVID-19 "Red Zone" Country 17:37
USA Resumes Issuing Visas To Students From Ukraine 17:33
more news
SBU Receives No Requests From U.S. FBI As For Kolomoiskyi – Source 13:43
Lviv Court To Consider Zelenskyy Threat Case Against MP Fedyna And Army Volunteer Zvirobii 17:40
We Hope that the Common Sense will Prevail, and Artificial Obstacles will be Made to Put an End, - Skyrizon on "Motor Sich" 11:23
2nd-Wave Hospitals Ready To Provide 10,200 Beds For Coronavirus-Infected People – Stepanov 13:37
Lukashenko Receives 80.23% Of Votes At Presidential Election In Belarus – CEC's Preliminary Data 13:40
more news
Freed Prisoner Kolchenko Sentenced To 40 Hours Of Community Service For Protesting At Belarusian Embassy In Kyiv – MP Heraschenko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok