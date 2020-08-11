Ex-Head Of Presidential Office Bohdan Considers Arson Of His Tesla Car Threat From Authorities

Former head of the Office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (June 2019 - February 2020) Andrii Bohdan considers arson of his Tesla car a threat from the authorities.

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Tonight, an unknown person set fire to my favorite and declared car - Tesla S... Of course, everyone is worried about who did it and why? Since this is only one moment in a series of criminal cases against me and my friends and black waves in the media, I regard this as a threat from the authorities," he wrote.

Bohdan emphasized that the car was burned to the ground exactly six months after he resigned from the position of head of the Office.

"There is a certain symbolism ... I understand that the person who ordered this crime has a certain criminal experience, and his accomplices are sitting in high government offices," he wrote.

Bohdan intends to find the culprit.

"Dear, crisis stories are my job. I am translating - it is you who have now slammed the kerasin into a fire. Well, we will now actively bring you to light and will try to provide you with comfortable conditions for serving your sentence (I do not promise about comfortable conditions)," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Bohdan has declared 2 Tesla cars.

In one of them, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy repeatedly recorded video interviews.