  Freed Prisoner Kolchenko Sentenced To 40 Hours Of Community Service For Protesting At Belarusian Embassy In Kyiv – MP Heraschenko
11 August 2020, Tuesday, 17:47 14
2020-08-11
Ukrainian news
Freed Prisoner Kolchenko Sentenced To 40 Hours Of Community Service For Protesting At Belarusian Embassy In Kyiv – MP Heraschenko

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Kolchenko, protest, presidential election, Belarus, Oleksandr Kolchenko, community service, Belarusian embassy

Freed prisoner Oleksandr Kolchenko has been sentenced to 40 hours of community service for protesting at the Belarusian embassy in Kyiv.

The European Solidarity parliamentary faction’s co-leader Iryna Heraschenko announced this on her Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Kremlin’s political prisoner and Crimean resident Oleksandr Kolchenko has been sentenced to 40 hours of community service for protesting at the Belarusian embassy in Kyiv," she wrote.

According to her, this case demonstrates the authorities’ fear of mass protests because the court session took place behind closed doors.

Heraschenko expressed support for and solidarity with Kolchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police filed five administrative reports involving violation of public order near the Belarusian embassy in Kyiv on August 10.

