Finance Ministry Places Government Bonds For UAH 4.9 Billion And USD 189.8 Million

At auctions August 11, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine placed government domestic loan bonds for UAH 4.9 billion and USD 189.8 million.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the auctions, the Ministry of Finance offered investors three issues of securities, two of which denominated in national currency and one in foreign currency.

The circulation period of government bonds in hryvnia is 126 and 917 days, in foreign currency - 540 days.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Finance attracted to the state budget UAH 4,882.1 million, UAH 2,658 million, and from foreign currency - USD 189.8 million.

The weighted average yield on government bonds amounted to 7.0% and 10.0%.

The weighted average yield on foreign exchange securities rose from 3.5% to 3.6% per annum.

As a result of the auctions, the state budget raised the equivalent of UAH 10.1 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted UAH 227.6 billion, USD 4.3 billion, and EUR 387 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.