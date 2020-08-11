subscribe to newsletter
  • Iran Agrees To Compensate Damage To UIA For Its Plane Downed In Teheran – Foreign Ministry
11 August 2020, Tuesday, 13:05 16
Politics 2020-08-11T14:15:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Iran Agrees To Compensate Damage To UIA For Its Plane Downed In Teheran – Foreign Ministry

Даша Зубкова
negotiations, plane crash, Iran, UIA, UIA plane crash, Teheran

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine states that in the course of the negotiations in Ukraine on July 30, the Islamic Republic of Iran agreed to compensate the damage to the Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company for the plane downed in Teheran in January 2020.

Deputy minister, Yevhen Yenin, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On August 10, Iran said it would not compensate the damage to the UIA, as the plane had been insured.

"In fact, the UIA’s plane was indeed insured at one of the European insurance companies, which reinsured its risks at other insurance companies. Respectively, Iran will have to compensate the losses of the UIA company either directly or in a regressive order," Yenin said.

The second round of the negotiations with Iran on compensation to the families of those killed in the incident over Teheran will take place in October.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 8, the UIA‘s plane (bill PS752) was downed straight after its take off from the Teheran international airport.

The tragedy took lives of 167 passengers and nine crewmembers.

