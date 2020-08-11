subscribe to newsletter
Health Ministry Expecting 2nd Wave Of Coronavirus Epidemic In October-November

Даша Зубкова
The Health Ministry of Ukraine is expecting the second wave of the Covid-19 epidemic to take place in October – November 2020.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Stepanov noted that at present, European countries are also registering an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 10, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,158 over August 9 to 83,115, and the number of deaths rose by 29 over August 9 to 1,951; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 14.9% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 16%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 11, there were 83,115 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,951 lethal cases; besides, 44,934 people had recovered.

Therefore, on August 10, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,158 vs 575).

The share of new cases as at August 10 made 1.4% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 9.

As at the morning of August 11, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 36,230, up1.7% over August 10.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (11,142), the city of Kyiv (9,687), and Rivne region (7,018).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 6,867 coronavirus infection cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 5,911; Zakarpattia region – 5,875 cases, Kharkiv region – 5,030, Volyn region – 4,375, Odesa region – 4,364, Kyiv region – 4,239, Ternopil region – 3,375, Vinnytsia region – 3,002, Zhytomyr region – 2,178, Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,571, and Khmelnytskyi region – 1,376 cases.

A total of 1,039 cases have been recorded in Cherkasy region, 1,038 cases – in Chernihiv region, 982 cases – in Donetsk region, 959 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 729 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 725 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 702 cases – in Sumy region, 503 cases – in Poltava region, 157 cases – in Kherson region, and 157 cases – in Luhansk region.

Experts Worsen GDP Fall Outlook From 4.2% To 6% In 2020 – Economy Ministry
