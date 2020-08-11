Experts Worsen GDP Fall Outlook From 4.2% To 6% In 2020 – Economy Ministry

subscribe to newsletter
11 August 2020, Tuesday, 12:58 6
Даша Зубкова
GDP, inflation, gross domestic product

Experts have worsened the outlook for a fall in the gross domestic product from 4.2% to 6% in 2020 in compliance with the consensus forecast organized by the Economy, Trade and Agriculture Ministry.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Inflation is expected to be 5.8% over 7% December over December.

All the demand elements will show negative dynamics, however, the most considerable will be a fall in volume of investments, which had deepened from 14.8% to 20.3% in the previous consensus forecast.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, experts worsened the GDP outlook from a growth of 3.2% to a fall of 4.2% in 2020.

Больше новостей о: GDP inflation gross domestic product

