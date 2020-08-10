subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Lviv Court To Consider Zelenskyy Threat Case Against MP Fedyna And Army Volunteer Zvirobii
10 August 2020, Monday, 17:40 14
Politics 2020-08-10T17:41:55+03:00
Ukrainian news
Lviv Court To Consider Zelenskyy Threat Case Against MP Fedyna And Army Volunteer Zvirobii

Lviv Court To Consider Zelenskyy Threat Case Against MP Fedyna And Army Volunteer Zvirobii

Даша Зубкова
court, President, Lviv, European Solidarity, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Sofia Fedyna, Marusia Zvirobii, Olena Sambul

The Halytskyi District Court of Lviv will consider the case against Member of Parliament Sofia Fedyna (European Solidarity faction) and military volunteer Marusia Zvirobii (Olena Sambul), who are suspected of issuing threats against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This is stated in the relevant court documents, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court received the case against Fedyna and Zvirobii on August 6.

Judge Iryna Volosko will consider this case.

The date of the relevant court session was not stated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation has sent the case against Fedyna and Zvirobii to court.

Больше новостей о: court President Lviv European Solidarity Volodymyr Zelenskyy Sofia Fedyna Marusia Zvirobii Olena Sambul

Weighted Average Price Of Electricity At Day-Ahead Market Ups By 12.2% To UAH 1,410 Per MWh On August 3-10
Health Ministry Classifies Greece As COVID-19 "Red Zone" Country
News
Lviv Court To Consider Zelenskyy Threat Case Against MP Fedyna And Army Volunteer Zvirobii 17:40
Health Ministry Classifies Greece As COVID-19 "Red Zone" Country 17:37
OPG Not Yet Received Requests From U.S. FBI Regarding Kolomoiskyi 17:35
USA Resumes Issuing Visas To Students From Ukraine 17:33
Weighted Average Price Of Electricity At Day-Ahead Market Ups By 12.2% To UAH 1,410 Per MWh On August 3-10 17:30
more news
‘We are Prepared and Ready to Use All Legal Means to Protect Our Investment,’ stated Chinese investors of JSC ‘Motor Sich’ 10:11
We Hope that the Common Sense will Prevail, and Artificial Obstacles will be Made to Put an End, - Skyrizon on "Motor Sich" 11:23
The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has no legal right to refuse to satify our joint application with our chinese partners for the equity concentration of Moror Sich JSC, DCH stated 14:33
Health Ministry Classifies Greece As COVID-19 "Red Zone" Country 17:37
OPG Not Yet Received Requests From U.S. FBI Regarding Kolomoiskyi 17:35
more news
Lviv Court To Consider Zelenskyy Threat Case Against MP Fedyna And Army Volunteer Zvirobii 17:40
We Hope that the Common Sense will Prevail, and Artificial Obstacles will be Made to Put an End, - Skyrizon on "Motor Sich" 11:23
Weighted Average Price Of Electricity At Day-Ahead Market Ups By 12.2% To UAH 1,410 Per MWh On August 3-10 17:30
USA Resumes Issuing Visas To Students From Ukraine 17:33
OPG Not Yet Received Requests From U.S. FBI Regarding Kolomoiskyi 17:35
more news
OPG Not Yet Received Requests From U.S. FBI Regarding Kolomoiskyi
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok