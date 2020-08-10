Lviv Court To Consider Zelenskyy Threat Case Against MP Fedyna And Army Volunteer Zvirobii

The Halytskyi District Court of Lviv will consider the case against Member of Parliament Sofia Fedyna (European Solidarity faction) and military volunteer Marusia Zvirobii (Olena Sambul), who are suspected of issuing threats against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This is stated in the relevant court documents, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court received the case against Fedyna and Zvirobii on August 6.

Judge Iryna Volosko will consider this case.

The date of the relevant court session was not stated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation has sent the case against Fedyna and Zvirobii to court.