Health Ministry Classifies Greece As COVID-19 "Red Zone" Country

Даша Зубкова
The Ministry of Health has classified Greece as a "red zone" country for the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of August 10, Greece is included in the list of countries of the "red zone", while as of July 31 was included in the "green zone".

In total, 105 states are included in the list of countries of the "red zone", regarding 15 of them there is no data on the spread of coronavirus infection.

In particular, Bulgaria, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Albania, Montenegro, Maldives, the United States, North Macedonia, Serbia, Iran, Tanzania, Iraq, as well as Russia, China, Cyprus, France, Poland, Spain, Moldova, Israel, which are closed for Ukrainian tourists, are classified as the countries of the "red zone".

The countries of the "green zone" include Tunisia, Belarus, Turkey, Slovenia, Egypt, Comoros, Pakistan, which are open for Ukrainian tourists, as well as Algeria, Italy, Georgia, and Latvia, which are closed for Ukrainian tourists.

In Ukraine, the incidence rate for the last 14 days per 100,000 people is 38.1, the growth rate is 15.4%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 1, new criteria were introduced for the distribution of countries into the "red" and "green" zones.

So the "red zone" will include states in which the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 days exceeds that in Ukraine, or the percentage of the increase in the number of cases in the last 14 days compared to the previous 14 days will be more than 30%.

