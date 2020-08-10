OPG Not Yet Received Requests From U.S. FBI Regarding Kolomoiskyi

The Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) has not yet received requests regarding businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi from the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation.

A representative of the Office of the Prosecutor General announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"We have not received anything, at least as of Friday, August 7," the representative said.

According to him, the Office of the Prosecutor General will make an announcement if it receives such a request.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States’ Department of Justice has accused former owners of PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoiskyi and Hennadii Boholiubov of laundering the bank's funds.

The Security Service of Ukraine has not received requests regarding Kolomoiskyi from the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation.