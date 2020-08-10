Weighted Average Price Of Electricity At Day-Ahead Market Ups By 12.2% To UAH 1,410 Per MWh On August 3-10

As of August 10, the weighted average price of electricity at the day-ahead market in the unified energy system of Ukraine increased by 12.2% or UAH 153.03 per MWh to UAH 1,409.78 per MWh over August 3.

The Market Operator state-run enterprise has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In turn, the weighted average price of electricity at the day-ahead market within the Burshtyn Energy Island decreased by 4% or UAH 68.94 per MWh to UAH 1,630.92 per MWh.

Compared to prices on the European energy exchange Nord Pool, the price in the UES of Ukraine (EUR 43.13 per MWh) exceeds the prices in Norway (EUR 2.26 per MWh) 19 times, in Sweden (EUR 22.38 per MWh) – by 48.1%, in Denmark (EUR 38.95 per MWh) – by 9.7%, in France (EUR 38.50 per MWh) – by 10.7%, in Germany (EUR 36.98 per MWh) – by 14.3%, in Austria (EUR 37.37 per MWh) - by 13.4%.

Also at the Hungarian stock exchange HUPX for the same period, the weighted average cost of electricity increased by 5.8% or EUR 2.29 per MWh to EUR 41.64 per MWh (UAH 1,361 per MWh according to the NBU rate as of August 10).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of July 27, the weighted average price of electricity at the day-ahead market in the unified energy system of Ukraine decreased by 17.3% or UAH 244.22 per MWh to UAH 1,169.32 per MWh over July 20.