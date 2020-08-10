MPs To Initiate Non-Acknowledgement Of Results Of Presidential Election In Belarus – MP Honcharenko

Members of the Ukrainian Parliament intend to initiate non-acknowledgement of the results of the presidential election in the Republic of Belarus.

Oleksii Honcharenko, a member of the European Solidarity party faction, has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Honcharenko, members of the interfactional parliamentary association called For Democratic Belarus, he is a member of, note that the presidential election in Belarus were being accompanied by numerous falsifications both during the election campaign and during the election itself.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in compliance with the preliminary data provided by the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Belarus, incumbent President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, has received 80.23% of votes at the presidential election.

The voters turnout, according to the CEC, made 84.05%.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his confidence that the legitimacy of authorities emerges out of the public trust and is calling on the citizens of Belarus to have dialogue.

On August 9, Belarus hosted presidential election.

After announcement of the data of an official exit-poll, thousands of people in Belarus took to the streets in a protest.

Numerous clashes between the people and police officers have already taken place.

In compliance with unconfirmed information, over 100 people have been detained, casualties have been reported.

Lukashenko has led the country since 1994.