Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2 Days In Row, Down 15.9% To 1,008 On August 9, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 38.9% To 25

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2 Days In Row, Down 15.9% To 1,008 On August 9, Number Of New Lethal Case

On August 9, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,008 over August 8 to 81,957, and the number of deaths rose by 25 over August 8 to 1,922; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 15.9% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 38.9%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 10, there were 81,957 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,922 lethal cases; besides, 44,359 people had recovered.

Therefore, on August 9, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,008 vs 387).

The share of new cases as at August 9 made 1.2% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 8.

As at the morning of August 10, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 35,676, up1.7% over August 9.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (10,981), the city of Kyiv (9,564), and Rivne region (6,923).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 6,777 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 5,809 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region - 5,797, Kharkiv region – 4,901, Volyn region – 4,327, Odesa region – 4,230, Kyiv region – 4,197, Ternopil region – 3,324, Vinnytsia region – 2,985, Zhytomyr region – 2,154, Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,571, and Khmelnytskyi region – 1,368 cases.

A total of 1,036 cases have been recorded in Cherkasy region, 1,024 cases – in Chernihiv region, 976 cases – in Donetsk region, 953 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 724 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 716 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 699 cases – in Sumy region, 497 cases – in Poltava region, 269 cases – in Kherson region, and 155 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 8, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,199 over August 7 to 80,949, and the number of deaths rose by 18 over August 7 to 1,897; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 19.5% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 33.3%.

On August 7, the number of registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 1,489 over August 5 to 79,750, and the number of deaths rose by 27 over August 6 to 1,879; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 2.5%, and the number of new lethal cases fell by 18.2%.