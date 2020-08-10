SBU Receives No Requests From U.S. FBI As For Kolomoiskyi – Source

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has not obtained any requests from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI; the United States) as for businessman, Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source in the SSU.

Besides, no such requests have been received as for Kolomoiskyi’s business partner, Hennadii Boholiubov.

At the same time, the SSU noted that such requests could have been received by the Office of Prosecutor General (OPG).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States Department of Justice is accusing former owners of PrivatBank, Kolomoiskyi and Boholiubov of laundering of bank’s funds.