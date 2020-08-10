subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • SBU Receives No Requests From U.S. FBI As For Kolomoiskyi – Source
10 August 2020, Monday, 13:43 19
Politics 2020-08-11T00:15:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
SBU Receives No Requests From U.S. FBI As For Kolomoiskyi – Source

SBU Receives No Requests From U.S. FBI As For Kolomoiskyi – Source

Даша Зубкова
United States, Security Service of Ukraine, Ihor Kolomoiskyi, FBI, OPG, SSU, US

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has not obtained any requests from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI; the United States) as for businessman, Ihor Kolomoiskyi.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source in the SSU.

Besides, no such requests have been received as for Kolomoiskyi’s business partner, Hennadii Boholiubov.

At the same time, the SSU noted that such requests could have been received by the Office of Prosecutor General (OPG).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States Department of Justice is accusing former owners of PrivatBank, Kolomoiskyi and Boholiubov of laundering of bank’s funds.

Больше новостей о: United States Security Service of Ukraine Ihor Kolomoiskyi FBI OPG SSU US

SSU Opens ‘Terrorist Attack’ Case Over Threat To B...
SSU Detains Karimov Who Threatened With Explosion ...
U.S. Department Of Justice Accusing Businessmen Ko...
Appeal Court Allows NACB Not To Declassify Coopera...
Weighted Average Price Of Electricity At Day-Ahead Market Ups By 12.2% To UAH 1,410 Per MWh On August 3-10
Health Ministry Classifies Greece As COVID-19 "Red Zone" Country
News
Lviv Court To Consider Zelenskyy Threat Case Against MP Fedyna And Army Volunteer Zvirobii 17:40
Health Ministry Classifies Greece As COVID-19 "Red Zone" Country 17:37
OPG Not Yet Received Requests From U.S. FBI Regarding Kolomoiskyi 17:35
USA Resumes Issuing Visas To Students From Ukraine 17:33
Weighted Average Price Of Electricity At Day-Ahead Market Ups By 12.2% To UAH 1,410 Per MWh On August 3-10 17:30
more news
‘We are Prepared and Ready to Use All Legal Means to Protect Our Investment,’ stated Chinese investors of JSC ‘Motor Sich’ 10:11
We Hope that the Common Sense will Prevail, and Artificial Obstacles will be Made to Put an End, - Skyrizon on "Motor Sich" 11:23
The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has no legal right to refuse to satify our joint application with our chinese partners for the equity concentration of Moror Sich JSC, DCH stated 14:33
Health Ministry Classifies Greece As COVID-19 "Red Zone" Country 17:37
OPG Not Yet Received Requests From U.S. FBI Regarding Kolomoiskyi 17:35
more news
Lviv Court To Consider Zelenskyy Threat Case Against MP Fedyna And Army Volunteer Zvirobii 17:40
We Hope that the Common Sense will Prevail, and Artificial Obstacles will be Made to Put an End, - Skyrizon on "Motor Sich" 11:23
Weighted Average Price Of Electricity At Day-Ahead Market Ups By 12.2% To UAH 1,410 Per MWh On August 3-10 17:30
USA Resumes Issuing Visas To Students From Ukraine 17:33
OPG Not Yet Received Requests From U.S. FBI Regarding Kolomoiskyi 17:35
more news
OPG Not Yet Received Requests From U.S. FBI Regarding Kolomoiskyi
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok