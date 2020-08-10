Lukashenko Receives 80.23% Of Votes At Presidential Election In Belarus – CEC's Preliminary Data

In compliance with the preliminary data provided by the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Belarus, incumbent President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, has received 80.23% of votes at the presidential election.

This follows from a statement posted on the official website of the Belarusian CEC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The voters turnout, according to the CEC, made 84.05%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his confidence that the legitimacy of authorities emerges out of the public trust and is calling on the citizens of Belarus to have dialogue.

On August 9, Belarus hosted presidential election.

After announcement of the data of an official exit-poll, thousands of people in Belarus took to the streets in a protest.

Numerous clashes between the people and police officers have already taken place.

In compliance with unconfirmed information, over 100 people have been detained, casualties have been reported.

Lukashenko has led the country since 1994.