subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • World
  • Lukashenko Receives 80.23% Of Votes At Presidential Election In Belarus – CEC's Preliminary Data
10 August 2020, Monday, 13:40 18
World 2020-08-11T01:00:09+03:00
Ukrainian news
Lukashenko Receives 80.23% Of Votes At Presidential Election In Belarus – CEC's Preliminary Data

Lukashenko Receives 80.23% Of Votes At Presidential Election In Belarus – CEC's Preliminary Data

Даша Зубкова
election, protests, presidential election, Minsk, Belarus, CEC, Aleksandr Lukashenko

In compliance with the preliminary data provided by the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Belarus, incumbent President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, has received 80.23% of votes at the presidential election.

This follows from a statement posted on the official website of the Belarusian CEC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The voters turnout, according to the CEC, made 84.05%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his confidence that the legitimacy of authorities emerges out of the public trust and is calling on the citizens of Belarus to have dialogue.

On August 9, Belarus hosted presidential election.

After announcement of the data of an official exit-poll, thousands of people in Belarus took to the streets in a protest.

Numerous clashes between the people and police officers have already taken place.

In compliance with unconfirmed information, over 100 people have been detained, casualties have been reported.

Lukashenko has led the country since 1994.

Больше новостей о: election protests presidential election Minsk Belarus CEC Aleksandr Lukashenko

MPs To Initiate Non-Acknowledgement Of Results Of ...
Ukrainian And Russian Prosecutors General Should B...
Wagner PMC Militants Can Be Used To Destabilize Si...
Klitschko's Electoral Rating Up 3 Percentage Point...
Weighted Average Price Of Electricity At Day-Ahead Market Ups By 12.2% To UAH 1,410 Per MWh On August 3-10
Health Ministry Classifies Greece As COVID-19 "Red Zone" Country
News
Lviv Court To Consider Zelenskyy Threat Case Against MP Fedyna And Army Volunteer Zvirobii 17:40
Health Ministry Classifies Greece As COVID-19 "Red Zone" Country 17:37
OPG Not Yet Received Requests From U.S. FBI Regarding Kolomoiskyi 17:35
USA Resumes Issuing Visas To Students From Ukraine 17:33
Weighted Average Price Of Electricity At Day-Ahead Market Ups By 12.2% To UAH 1,410 Per MWh On August 3-10 17:30
more news
‘We are Prepared and Ready to Use All Legal Means to Protect Our Investment,’ stated Chinese investors of JSC ‘Motor Sich’ 10:11
We Hope that the Common Sense will Prevail, and Artificial Obstacles will be Made to Put an End, - Skyrizon on "Motor Sich" 11:23
The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has no legal right to refuse to satify our joint application with our chinese partners for the equity concentration of Moror Sich JSC, DCH stated 14:33
Health Ministry Classifies Greece As COVID-19 "Red Zone" Country 17:37
OPG Not Yet Received Requests From U.S. FBI Regarding Kolomoiskyi 17:35
more news
Lviv Court To Consider Zelenskyy Threat Case Against MP Fedyna And Army Volunteer Zvirobii 17:40
We Hope that the Common Sense will Prevail, and Artificial Obstacles will be Made to Put an End, - Skyrizon on "Motor Sich" 11:23
Weighted Average Price Of Electricity At Day-Ahead Market Ups By 12.2% To UAH 1,410 Per MWh On August 3-10 17:30
USA Resumes Issuing Visas To Students From Ukraine 17:33
OPG Not Yet Received Requests From U.S. FBI Regarding Kolomoiskyi 17:35
more news
OPG Not Yet Received Requests From U.S. FBI Regarding Kolomoiskyi
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok