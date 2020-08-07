Ukrzaliznytsia Drafts Comprehensive Program For Improving Safety On Passenger Trains

The Ukrainian Railways joint-stock company (Ukrzaliznytsia) has drafted a comprehensive program for improving safety on passenger trains with the aim of eradicating criminal acts, illegal acts, and violations during transportation of passengers.

The company announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia’s acting Board Chairman Ivan Yurik, implementation of the program will begin soon.

"The draft program will include the signing of a protocol of joint actions with the Ministry of Interior Affairs, a pilot project for protection of trains by Ukrzaliznytsia’s militarized guards, installation of special monitoring equipment in passenger cars, formation of a so-called professional group of ‘provocateurs’ to combat ticketless passengers, and prevention of theft at train stations," he said.

According to Yurik, this program will be presented next week (August 10-16).

"The goal of our comprehensive program is a clear protocol for joint action by train crews, law enforcement officers, and paramilitary guards, which will ultimately significantly increase the level of safety and comfort of passengers," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia has decided to dismiss some of its employees on the train No.9/10 Kyiv – Mariupol following the beating and attempt to rape one of the train’s passengers (the Inter TV channel’s journalist Anastasiya Luhova) during the night of July 31-August 1.

The Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv recently ordered the arrest of a person suspected of beating and attempting to rape Luhova on July 2.

Luhova wrote on Facebook that citizen Vitalii Rudzko attacked her on the Mariupol – Kyiv train during the night.