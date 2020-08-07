Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 186 To 9,178 On August 6 – Klitschko

On August 6, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 110 over August 5 to 9,178.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the number included 94 women aged 19-84; 81 men aged 19-70; seven girls aged 2-16; and four boys aged from 1-13.

A total of 20 people were hospitalized and the rest of the coronavirus-infected people are staying in self-isolation under supervision of the doctors.

26 people have recovered over the past day.

A total of 3,163 Kyiv residents have recovered since the start of the epidemic.

Over the past day, most cases of the disease were recorded in Darnytskyi district - 47, Desnianskyi district – 30, and Sviatoshynskyi district – 20 cases.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 5, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 180 over August 4 to 8,992, and the number of deaths rose by three to 142.

On August 6, the number of registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 1,453 over August 5 to 78,261, and the number of deaths rose by 33 over August 5 to 1,852; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 10.2%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 6.5%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 7, there were 78,261 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,852 lethal cases; besides, 43,055 people had recovered.

On August 6, a total of 1,453 new cases were registered, 531 people recovered and 33 people died.

herefore, on August 6, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,453 vs 531).

The share of new cases as at August 6 made 1.9% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 5.

As at the morning of August 7, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 33,354, up 2.7% over August 6.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (10,572), the city of Kyiv (9,178), and Rivne region (6,638).