Number Of PCR-Tests Up 2.4% To 18,410, Number Of ELISA Down 11.3% To 17,309 On August 6 – Health Ministry

On August 6, a total of 18,410 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 2.4% over August 5; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) decreased by 11.3% over August 5 to 17,309.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the start of the year, a total of 1,135,051 polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted.

As of the morning of August 7, the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine received a total of 1,774 reports on suspicion of the Covid-19.

Since the start of the year, the number has made 132,951.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 5, a total of 17,976 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 2.6% over August 4; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) increased by 6.1% over August 4 to 19,513.

On August 6, the number of registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 1,453 over August 5 to 78,261, and the number of deaths rose by 33 over August 5 to 1,852; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 10.2%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 6.5%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 7, there were 78,261 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,852 lethal cases; besides, 43,055 people had recovered.

On August 6, a total of 1,453 new cases were registered, 531 people recovered and 33 people died.

Therefore, on August 6, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,453 vs 531).

The share of new cases as at August 6 made 1.9% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 5.

As at the morning of August 7, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 33,354, up 2.7% over August 6.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (10,572), the city of Kyiv (9,178), and Rivne region (6,638).