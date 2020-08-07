subscribe to newsletter
  • Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 4th Day In Row, Up 10.2% To 1,453 On August 6, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 6.5% To 33
07 August 2020, Friday, 13:02 16
Events 2020-08-07T19:15:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 4th Day In Row, Up 10.2% To 1,453 On August 6, Number Of New Lethal Cases

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 4th Day In Row, Up 10.2% To 1,453 On August 6, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 6.5% To 33

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, death from coronavirus, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine.

On August 6, the number of registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 1,453 over August 5 to 78,261, and the number of deaths rose by 33 over August 5 to 1,852; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 10.2%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 6.5%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 7, there were 78,261 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,852 lethal cases; besides, 43,055 people had recovered.

On August 6, a total of 1,453 new cases were registered, 531 people recovered and 33 people died.

Therefore, on August 6, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,453 vs 531).

The share of new cases as at August 6 made 1.9% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 5.

As at the morning of August 7, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 33,354, up 2.7% over August 6.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (10,572), the city of Kyiv (9,178), and Rivne region (6,638).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 6,477 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 5,615 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region - 5,426, Kharkiv region – 4,527, Volyn region – 4,162, Kyiv region – 4,058, Odesa region – 3,904, Ternopil region – 3,212, Vinnytsia region – 2,932, Zhytomyr region – 2,064, Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,508, and Khmelnytskyi region – 1,286 cases.

A total of 975 cases have been recorded in Cherkasy region, 965 cases – in Donetsk region, 945 cases – in Chernihiv region, 895 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 714 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 682 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 636 cases – in Sumy region, 489 cases – in Poltava region, 255 cases – in Kherson region, and 146 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 5, the number of registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 1,318 over August 4 to 76,808, and the number of deaths rose by 31 over August 4 to 1,819; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 3.7%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 29.2%.

On August 4, the number of registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 1,271 over August 3 to 75,490, and the number of deaths from the disease rose by 24 over August 3 to 1,788; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 19.8% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 7.7%.

Ukraine Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 death from coronavirus quarantine restrictions quarantine relaxation adaptive quarantine.

News
NBU's International Reserves Up 1% To USD 28.8 Billion In July
