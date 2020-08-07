subscribe to newsletter
  U.S. Department Of Justice Accusing Businessmen Kolomoiskyi And Boholiubov Of PrivatBank's Funds Laundering
07 August 2020, Friday
U.S. Department Of Justice Accusing Businessmen Kolomoiskyi And Boholiubov Of PrivatBank’s Funds Laundering

The United States Department of Justice is accusing former owners of PrivatBank, Ihor Kolomoiskyi and Hennadii Boholiubov, of laundering of the bank’s funds.

This follows from the website of the U.S. Department of Justice, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, on August 6, the Justice Ministry submitted an appeal requesting to confiscate two facilities acquired by Kolomoiskyi and Boholiubov using the funds siphoned off from PrivatBank.

In compliance with the appeal, Kolomoiskyi and Boholiubov illegally appropriated billions of dollars of the bank and were laundering a part of the funds with the help of numerous bank accounts of dummy companies, first of all at the Cyprus-based outlet of PrivatBank.

The overall cost of the buildings the U.S. Department of Justice is demanding the arrest of is USD 70 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, PrivatBank appealed against Kolomoiskyi and Boholiubov in Cyprus for USD 5.5 billion.

In December 2016, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine pursuant to the recommendation of the National Bank of Ukraine and PrivatBank's stockholders decided to nationalize the financial institution.

The state represented by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine received the 100-percent stake in PrivatBank.

