Kyiv Authorities Shut Down Kyivkhlib For Quarantine Over 37 Coronavirus Cases

Kyiv city authorities have shut down a workshop-bakery of the largest bread and bakery products producer, Kyiv-based Kyivkhlib, for quarantine over 37 cases of Covid-19 registered there.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klitschko noted that all the sick and exposed people are staying in self-isolation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 6, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 186 over August 5 to 9,178.

On August 6, the number of registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 1,453 over August 5 to 78,261, and the number of deaths rose by 33 over August 5 to 1,852; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 10.2%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 6.5%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 7, there were 78,261 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,852 lethal cases; besides, 43,055 people had recovered.

On August 6, a total of 1,453 new cases were registered, 531 people recovered and 33 people died.

Therefore, on August 6, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,453 vs 531).

The share of new cases as at August 6 made 1.9% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 5.

As at the morning of August 7, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 33,354, up 2.7% over August 6.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (10,572), the city of Kyiv (9,178), and Rivne region (6,638).