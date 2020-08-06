subscribe to newsletter
  Ex-Prime Minister Fokin Will Work In TCG – Zelenskyy
Ex-Prime Minister Fokin Will Work In TCG – Zelenskyy

Даша Зубкова
Former prime minister of Ukraine (1991-1992), Vitold Fokin, will work in the Ukrainian delegation within the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said this to journalists during his visit in Donetsk region, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The President of Ukraine did not specify the status of Fokin in the TCG.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 28, head of the Ukrainian delegation / former president of Ukraine (1994-2005), Leonid Kuchma, decided to stop his work in the group.

