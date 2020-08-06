subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
06 August 2020, Thursday, 18:46 10
Politics 2020-08-06T21:16:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Justice Ministry Starts Big Sale Of Prisons

Justice Ministry Starts Big Sale Of Prisons

Даша Зубкова
Justice Ministry, Denys Maliuska, prisons, prison sale

The Ministry of Justice has started a big sale of prisons.

Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska stated this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are starting a big sale of prisons. This means that we are beginning to massively sell out real estate of the penitentiary system. We are talking about penitentiary facilities, remand prisons, correctional centers," he said.

The first facility offered for sale is the Irpin Correctional Center state institution (No.132).

Maliuska noted that at the moment 27 prisons in Ukraine are in a frozen state - they are not used, while money from the state budget on their maintenance and protection is spent.

He emphasized that each of them can be a potential facility for sale, interesting for investors.

Besides, the Minister of Justice indicated that a process has begun to optimize 8 facilities that are still functioning, but will also be frozen.

He noted that the convicts from them will be transported to other facilities for the execution of sentences.

"Such optimization became possible due to a decrease in the number of prisoners for various reasons, including the gradual liberalization of criminal legislation. But, the key point, the sale of prisons does not mean that we will reduce the number of prisoners, that we will release them, that we will not have enough room to keep the existing convicts. In fact, not. We have surplus property, we have a lot of it," Maliuska said.

He noted that at first it is planned to sell the frozen property, then - the construction of new infrastructure.

For example, it is planned to build remand prisons in the industrial zone of cities or outside the city, which will replace the remand prisons located in the city center.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Justice began to open paid cells in the remand prison, and also launched the sale of gift certificates for using the services of paid cells in the remand prison.

Больше новостей о: Justice Ministry Denys Maliuska prisons prison sale

Economy Ministry Estimates GDP Decline In Q2 At 11%
Ukrainian And Russian Prosecutors General Should Be Invited To Belarus To Resolve Situation Involving Detained Wagner PMC Mercenaries – Lukashenko
News
Ex-Prime Minister Fokin Will Work In TCG – Zelenskyy 18:48
Justice Ministry Starts Big Sale Of Prisons 18:46
Mykolaiv Sea Port Denies Information On Storage Of Ammonium Nitrate 18:43
Ukrainian And Russian Prosecutors General Should Be Invited To Belarus To Resolve Situation Involving Detained Wagner PMC Mercenaries – Lukashenko 18:39
Economy Ministry Estimates GDP Decline In Q2 At 11% 18:36
more news
Zelenskyy And Lukashenko Discuss Extradition To Ukraine Of Wagner PMC Militants Detained In Belarus Who Fought In Donbas 18:49
Second Round Of Negotiations With Iran On Compensation For Families Of Those Killed In UIA Plane Crash Will Take Place In October 18:46
Chinese Investors of "Motor Sich" Officially Informed Fund Market About Cooperation With Yaroslavskyi’s DCH 18:58
There Are Traumatized Ukrainians With Damaged Property But No Wounded Or Killed As Result Of Explosion In Lebanese Beirut - Embassy 18:44
Cabinet Sets Maximum Monthly Remuneration Of UAH 246,800 For Independent Members Of Naftogaz Supervisory Board 18:42
more news
Court Of Appeal Removes Attachment Of Collection Of Poroshenko’s Paintings 13:16
Zelenskyy And Lukashenko Discuss Extradition To Ukraine Of Wagner PMC Militants Detained In Belarus Who Fought In Donbas 18:49
UAH 1.3 Billion Of Budget Funds Used To Purchase Goods And Services To Fight Coronavirus In July - Finance Ministry 13:29
Naftogaz Ups Gas Price For Population By 9.1% To UAH 3.24 Per Cubic Meter In August 13:32
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 150 To 8,812, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 139 On August 4 – Klitschko 13:34
more news
Mykolaiv Sea Port Denies Information On Storage Of Ammonium Nitrate
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok