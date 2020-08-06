Mykolaiv Sea Port Denies Information On Storage Of Ammonium Nitrate

The Mykolaiv commercial sea port denies information about the storage of ammonium nitrate, which was imported in 2018, on its territory.

The Mykolaiv sea port announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, in the period from September 19 to September 21, 2018, in the Mykolaiv sea port at berth No.12, 6,400 big bags (special soft containers) of ammonium nitrate with a total weight of 3,217 tons were unloaded from the Tuzla vessel.

In early 2019, all the ammonium nitrate was removed from the port; at the moment, there are no residues of ammonium nitrate that was unloaded from the Tuzla vessel in the port.

Earlier in the media there was information about the storage in the Mykolaiv sea port of several thousand tons of ammonium nitrate.

Such information, according to the leadership of the Mykolaiv sea port, appeared after the explosion in Beirut.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 4, in the evening, a powerful explosion took place in the port of Beirut.

According to preliminary information, almost 3 tons of ammonium nitrate seized in 2014 on the Rhosus vessel, owned by Russian businessman Igor Grechushkin, exploded.

The Mykolaiv sea port is a state-run enterprise engaged in reloading of grain, potassium fertilizers, coal, bauxites, ores, timber, building materials, etc.

The port's makes up 94 hectares and its water area is 225 hectares.