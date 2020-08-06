Ukrainian And Russian Prosecutors General Should Be Invited To Belarus To Resolve Situation Involving Detained Wagner PMC Mercenaries – Lukashenko

President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has instructed Belarus’ prosecutor general to invite the prosecutors general of Russia and Ukraine to Belarus to resolve the situation involving the Wagner private military company’s (PMC) mercenaries that were recently detained near Minsk, some of who fought in Donbas.

This was announced in a statement on the website of the president of Belarus, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In order to end these idle talks about the so-called ‘33 Bogatyrs’ (the mercenaries detained in Belarus), I will ask the prosecutor general… President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and I had a long discussion on this issue yesterday. My position was unequivocal: we have Belarusian laws, and they committed offenses on the territory of Belarus. We know everything that has been uncovered by the Investigative Committee," Lukashenko said during a meeting on ensuring the security of the Belarusian presidential election campaign on August 6.

He described the situation involving the detained mercenaries as a serious problem.

"The three of you (the prosecutors general of Belarus, Ukraine, and Russia) should sit down, do as you see fit, and make a decision on these people on the basis of our laws and international legal acts. Whatever the three of you decide is what will happen," Lukashenko said.

According to him, Belarus will resolve the issue without the prosecutors general of Ukraine and Russia if they do not travel to Belarus.

Lukashenko said that Belarus would act based on its laws while taking the human factor into account. He stressed that resolution of this issue should not be politicized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of the President of Ukraine announced on August 5 that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had discussed extradition of the Wagner private military company’s mercenaries with President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko.

However, the Belarusian Presidential Administration said that Zelenskyy raised the issue of the mercenaries but said nothing about their extradition.