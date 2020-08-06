Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 180 To 8,992, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 142 On August 5 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 180 To 8,992, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 142 On August 5 –

On August 5, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 180 over August 4 to 8,992, and the number of deaths rose by three to 142.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number of the newly-infected people includes 102 women aged 18-82; 67 men aged 21-81; four girls aged 3-16; and seven boys aged 3-17.

There are also eight medical workers among the sick.

A total of 22 people were hospitalized, the rest are staying in self-isolation under the supervision of doctors.

On August 5, a total of 49 people recovered.

A total of 3,137 residents of the city of Kyiv have recovered since the start of the epidemic.

Most cases of the disease were registered in Darnytskyi district – 44, Solomiyanskyi district – 26, and Desnianskyi district – 22.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 4, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 150 over August 3 to 8,812, and the number of deaths rose by one to 139.

On August 5, the number of registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 1,318 over August 4 to 76,808, and the number of deaths rose by 31 over August 4 to 1,819; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 3.7%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 29.2%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 6, there were 76,808 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,819 lethal cases; besides, 42,524 people had recovered.

On August 4, a total of 1,318 new cases were registered, 997 people recovered and 31 people died.

Therefore, on August 5, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,318 vs 997).

The share of new cases as at August 5 made 1.7% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 4.

As at the morning of August 6, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 32,465, up 0.9% over August 5.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (10,420), the city of Kyiv (8,992), and Rivne region (6,538).