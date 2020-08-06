subscribe to newsletter
06 August 2020, Thursday, 13:23 10
Events 2020-08-06T16:00:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
265 People Sick With Coronavirus In Armed Forces, 34 New Cases Registered On August 5

Даша Зубкова
armed forces, Armed Forces of Ukraine, Coronavirus, COVID-19, coronavirus case, self isolation

A total of 265 people are sick with the coronavirus in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 34 new coronavirus cases were registered there on August 5.

Press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 588 people are staying in self-isolation.

The number of military men, whose isolation is expiring in the coming three days, is 162.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 250 people are sick with the coronavirus in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 31 new coronavirus cases were registered there on August 4.

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 180 To 8,992, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 142 On August 5 – Klitschko
Court Of Appeal Removes Attachment Of Collection Of Poroshenko’s Paintings
