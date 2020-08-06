265 People Sick With Coronavirus In Armed Forces, 34 New Cases Registered On August 5

A total of 265 people are sick with the coronavirus in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 34 new coronavirus cases were registered there on August 5.

Press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 588 people are staying in self-isolation.

The number of military men, whose isolation is expiring in the coming three days, is 162.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 250 people are sick with the coronavirus in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 31 new coronavirus cases were registered there on August 4.