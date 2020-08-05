subscribe to newsletter
  • Zelenskyy And Lukashenko Discuss Extradition To Ukraine Of Wagner PMC Militants Detained In Belarus Who Fought In Donbas
05 August 2020, Wednesday, 18:49 6
Zelenskyy And Lukashenko Discuss Extradition To Ukraine Of Wagner PMC Militants Detained In Belarus Who Fought In Donbas

Даша Зубкова
Donbas, President, extradition, Belarus, Wagner, Wagner PMC, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Aleksandr Lukashenko

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko extradition of militants of the Wagner private military company (PMC) detained near Minsk, some of whom fought in Donbas.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Office of the President following a telephone conversation between Zelenskyy and Lukashenko.

“Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Aleksandr Lukashenko discussed the issues of extradition of participants in the hostilities in Donbas detained in Belarus,” the statement reads.

The leaders noted the importance of further effective interaction between the competent authorities of the two countries in the context of the transfer to Ukraine of suspected in terrorist activities on the territory of the Ukrainian state.

Zelenskyy expressed his conviction that they will not be able to avoid fair punishment.

"I hope that all suspects of terrorist activities on the territory of Ukraine will be transferred to us for prosecution in accordance with the current international legal documents," he said.

In turn, the Administration of the President of Belarus reported that Zelenskyy raised the issue of militants and did not mention anything about extradition.

“Volodymyr Zelenskyy raised the issue of militants detained in Belarus in the conversation. He informed that they took part in the hostilities in Donbas, and the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office is investigating these facts. Aleksandr Lukashenko, in turn, noted that law enforcement agencies will cooperate in this matter within the framework of international agreements signed with Russia and Ukraine,” the statement reads.

The heads of state also discussed strengthening border control and intensifying cooperation between border agencies.

In addition to this issue, the Presidents discussed preparations for the third forum of the regions of Ukraine and Belarus, which is to be held in Grodno in autumn.

“The need to make every effort to ensure that this event yielded important practical results and promoted the intensification of cooperation was noted,” the Lukashenko’s Administration said.

The Presidents also spoke about the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) and exchanged experiences in overcoming the consequences of the pandemic.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine believed that militants of the Wagner private military company (PMC) can be used to destabilize the situation in Belarus before the presidential election.

Zelenskyy And Lukashenko Discuss Extradition To Ukraine Of Wagner PMC Militants Detained In Belarus Who Fought In Donbas
