Second Round Of Negotiations With Iran On Compensation For Families Of Those Killed In UIA Plane Crash Will Take Place In October

Second Round Of Negotiations With Iran On Compensation For Families Of Those Killed In UIA Plane Crash Will Ta

The second round of negotiations with Iran on compensation for the families of those killed as a result of downing of scheduled plane of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) over Tehran will take place in October.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif. The parties discussed the results of the first round of negotiations on compensation to the families of the victims of the Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752, which took place in Kyiv on July 30. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister stressed, that at the next round of talks in October, the Ukrainian side expects to receive from the Iranian all the necessary information regarding the circumstances of downing of the plane," the statement reads.

According to Kuleba, after establishing all the facts, it will be possible to proceed to the calculation of the amount of compensation.

"The demand of the Ukrainian state and society is very simple: the truth about the tragedy, justice for those who shot down the plane, and worthy compensation for the victims," ​​he said.

The ministers agreed that the meeting of the negotiating teams in October should be fruitful, and both sides will work to achieve this goal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 8, shortly after departure from Tehran airport, the Boeing aircraft of the UIA flight PS752 crashed.

The disaster killed all 167 passengers and 9 crew members.

Among them were citizens of seven countries, including 11 Ukrainians.

On January 11, before the end of the work of the international commission of inquiry, Iran admitted that it had shot down a Ukrainian plane with a missile.

At the same time, only in late July, Iran provided access to flight recorders (black boxes) of the aircraft.

Until the end of the investigation, Ukraine is not ready to agree with Iran's claim that the plane was shot down due to human error.

Ukraine believes that the main issue in the investigation into the circumstances of the downing of the aircraft is possible interference to the Iranian airspace control system.