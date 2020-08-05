subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • World
  • There Are Traumatized Ukrainians With Damaged Property But No Wounded Or Killed As Result Of Explosion In Lebanese Beirut - Embassy
05 August 2020, Wednesday, 18:44 10
World 2020-08-05T18:45:46+03:00
Ukrainian news
There Are Traumatized Ukrainians With Damaged Property But No Wounded Or Killed As Result Of Explosion In Leba

There Are Traumatized Ukrainians With Damaged Property But No Wounded Or Killed As Result Of Explosion In Lebanese Beirut - Embassy

Даша Зубкова
explosion, Ukrainians, Lebanon, Beirut, Beirut explosion, Lebanon explosion

Among the Ukrainians in Lebanon there are those who were traumatized by the explosion in Beirut and whose property was damaged, but no one was wounded or killed.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Lebanon Ihor Ostash announced this on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are some families who have suffered quite seriously. First of all, these are property - houses, apartments. There are also minor traumas, such as cuts or hurts. But there are no very seriously wounded," he said.

The ambassador could not provide details about the two Ukrainian vessels, which, according to media reports, were in the port of Beirut.

"We are trying to find information. So far it is very difficult, because many Lebanese authorities are still paralyzed, especially those located near the seaport - the epicenter of the explosion. So far, there is information that the UN ship was seriously damaged and there are problems with the sailors there. There is no such information regarding our citizens and vessels. If it appears, we will immediately inform about it," he said.

In the evening of August 4, a powerful explosion thundered in the port of Beirut.

According to current information, more than 100 people were killed, and more than 4,000 were wounded.

The reasons for the incident are being established.

According to preliminary information, almost 3 tons of ammonium nitrate seized in 2014 on the Rhosus vessel, owned by Russian businessman Igor Grechushkin, exploded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is condoling with the victims and families of the deceased in the explosion in Beirut (Lebanon).

Больше новостей о: explosion Ukrainians Lebanon Beirut Beirut explosion Lebanon explosion

UAH 1.3 Billion Of Budget Funds Used To Purchase Goods And Services To Fight Coronavirus In July - Finance Ministry
Naftogaz Ups Gas Price For Population By 9.1% To UAH 3.24 Per Cubic Meter In August
News
There Are Traumatized Ukrainians With Damaged Property But No Wounded Or Killed As Result Of Explosion In Lebanese Beirut - Embassy 18:44
Cabinet Sets Maximum Monthly Remuneration Of UAH 246,800 For Independent Members Of Naftogaz Supervisory Board 18:42
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 65 To 3,942, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 66 On August 4 13:49
Authorities Not Ready To Hold Local Elections Amid Coronavirus Epidemic - CVU 13:38
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 150 To 8,812, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 139 On August 4 – Klitschko 13:34
more news
Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi and Chinese Investors from Skyrizon Work on Motor Sich Aircraft Factory 16:58
High Anticorruption Court and the Chamber of Secrets 15:37
Foreigners Entering Ukraine From ‘Red Zone’ Countries Allowed To Not Self-Isolate If They Have Negative Coronavirus Test - State Tourism Agency 17:11
Ukraine Pledges To EU To Transfer All Functions For Medicines Procurement To Medical Procurements Of Ukraine 17:14
Fitness Centers And Hostels Will Continue To Work Despite Inclusion Of Lviv In Orange Zone Of Epidemic Danger - Sadovyi 17:07
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Fall Up 7.2% To 1,061 On August 3, Number Of New Lethal Cases Doubled To 26 13:10
State Budget General Fund’s Revenue Target Exceeded By 11.6% In July 13:12
UAH 1.3 Billion Of Budget Funds Used To Purchase Goods And Services To Fight Coronavirus In July - Finance Ministry 13:29
Ternopil Mayor Nadal Notes Protest Moods Among Residents Due To Assignment Of Red Level Of Epidemic Danger To City 13:15
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 32 To 3,877 On August 3 13:18
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 150 To 8,812, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 139 On August 4 – Klitschko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok