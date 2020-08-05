There Are Traumatized Ukrainians With Damaged Property But No Wounded Or Killed As Result Of Explosion In Lebanese Beirut - Embassy

There Are Traumatized Ukrainians With Damaged Property But No Wounded Or Killed As Result Of Explosion In Leba

Among the Ukrainians in Lebanon there are those who were traumatized by the explosion in Beirut and whose property was damaged, but no one was wounded or killed.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Lebanon Ihor Ostash announced this on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are some families who have suffered quite seriously. First of all, these are property - houses, apartments. There are also minor traumas, such as cuts or hurts. But there are no very seriously wounded," he said.

The ambassador could not provide details about the two Ukrainian vessels, which, according to media reports, were in the port of Beirut.

"We are trying to find information. So far it is very difficult, because many Lebanese authorities are still paralyzed, especially those located near the seaport - the epicenter of the explosion. So far, there is information that the UN ship was seriously damaged and there are problems with the sailors there. There is no such information regarding our citizens and vessels. If it appears, we will immediately inform about it," he said.

In the evening of August 4, a powerful explosion thundered in the port of Beirut.

According to current information, more than 100 people were killed, and more than 4,000 were wounded.

The reasons for the incident are being established.

According to preliminary information, almost 3 tons of ammonium nitrate seized in 2014 on the Rhosus vessel, owned by Russian businessman Igor Grechushkin, exploded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is condoling with the victims and families of the deceased in the explosion in Beirut (Lebanon).