Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 65 To 3,942, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 66 On August 4

On August 4, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 65 over August 3 to 3,942, and the number of deaths rose by one to 66.

The Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Nine persons were hospitalized, the rest of the people are staying in self-isolation under supervision of doctors.

Of the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 for the entire period of the epidemic, 715 patients were hospitalized, and 3,227 were left for self-isolation under supervision.

During the day, 68 people recovered, for the entire time – 2,834.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 3, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 32 over August 2 to 3,877.

On August 4, the number of registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 1,271 over August 3 to 75,490, and the number of deaths from the disease rose by 24 over August 3 to 1,788; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 19.8% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 7.7%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 5, there were 75,490 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,788 lethal cases; besides, 41,527 people had recovered.

On August 4, a total of 1,271 new cases were registered, 914 people recovered and 24 people died.

Therefore, on August 4, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,271 vs 914).

The share of new cases as at August 4 made 1.7% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 3.

As at the morning of August 4, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 32,175, up 1% over August 3.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (10,223), the city of Kyiv (8,812), and Rivne region (6,442).