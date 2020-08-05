Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 150 To 8,812, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 139 On August 4 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 150 To 8,812, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 139 On August 4 –

On August 4, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 150 over August 3 to 8,812, and the number of deaths rose by one to 139.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Kyiv City State Administration.

The number of the newly-infected people includes 81 women aged 18-95; 61 men aged 20-79; five girls aged 5-17; and three boys aged 4-15.

There are also 6 medical workers among the sick.

A total of 25 people were hospitalized, the rest are staying in self-isolation under supervision of doctors.

Most cases of the disease were found in Desnianskyi district – 29, Darnytskyi district – 27, Solomianskyi district – 23.

The number of active patients in Kyiv as of the morning of August 5 is 5,585 people, since the beginning of the epidemic 3,088 people have recovered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 3, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 108 over August 2 to 8,662, and the number of deaths rose by three to 138.

On August 4, the number of registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 1,271 over August 3 to 75,490, and the number of deaths from the disease rose by 24 over August 3 to 1,788; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 19.8% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 7.7%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 5, there were 75,490 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,788 lethal cases; besides, 41,527 people had recovered.

On August 4, a total of 1,271 new cases were registered, 914 people recovered and 24 people died.

Therefore, on August 4, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,271 vs 914).

The share of new cases as at August 4 made 1.7% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 3.

As at the morning of August 4, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 32,175, up 1% over August 3.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (10,223), the city of Kyiv (8,812), and Rivne region (6,442).