subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Naftogaz Ups Gas Price For Population By 9.1% To UAH 3.24 Per Cubic Meter In August
05 August 2020, Wednesday, 13:32 11
Economy 2020-08-05T19:00:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Naftogaz Ups Gas Price For Population By 9.1% To UAH 3.24 Per Cubic Meter In August

Naftogaz Ups Gas Price For Population By 9.1% To UAH 3.24 Per Cubic Meter In August

Даша Зубкова
gas, Naftogaz, Naftogaz of Ukraine, natural gas, gas price, gas price for population

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has raised the August natural gas price for the population by 9.1% or UAH 0.27 per cubic meter over July to UAH 3.24 per cubic meter (VAT inclusive).

Naftogaz has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the tariff Monthly is the first tariff the company is offering to its household clients after termination of public service obligations (PSO) of the company.

Besides, the company draws attention to an opportunity to economize 1% of the overall natural gas account if a client pays for the resource consumed before 15th day of a month following the one the fuel was consumed in via personal account on my.gas.ua and GASUA chat-bot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, starting August 1, 2020, a provision on levying PSO on the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company on the sale of natural gas to the population took effect, and the gas market for household consumers was launched.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine declared the Naftogaz of Ukraine Gas Distribution Company limited liability company as the last-hope supplier on the natural gas market for a period of three years.

Больше новостей о: gas Naftogaz Naftogaz of Ukraine natural gas gas price gas price for population

Cabinet Sets Maximum Monthly Remuneration Of UAH 2...
Naftogaz Announces Tender For Printing Annual Repo...
Naftogaz Raises Gas Price For Population Under PSO...
Spot Price Of Gas At Netherlands TTF Gas Hub Decre...
Cabinet Sets Maximum Monthly Remuneration Of UAH 246,800 For Independent Members Of Naftogaz Supervisory Board
There Are Traumatized Ukrainians With Damaged Property But No Wounded Or Killed As Result Of Explosion In Lebanese Beirut - Embassy
News
Largest Biomass TPP In Ukraine With Capacity Of 16 MW Commissioned In Dnipro - Bioenergy Association 18:57
Zelenskyy And Lukashenko Discuss Extradition To Ukraine Of Wagner PMC Militants Detained In Belarus Who Fought In Donbas 18:49
Second Round Of Negotiations With Iran On Compensation For Families Of Those Killed In UIA Plane Crash Will Take Place In October 18:46
There Are Traumatized Ukrainians With Damaged Property But No Wounded Or Killed As Result Of Explosion In Lebanese Beirut - Embassy 18:44
Cabinet Sets Maximum Monthly Remuneration Of UAH 246,800 For Independent Members Of Naftogaz Supervisory Board 18:42
more news
Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi and Chinese Investors from Skyrizon Work on Motor Sich Aircraft Factory 16:58
High Anticorruption Court and the Chamber of Secrets 15:37
Foreigners Entering Ukraine From ‘Red Zone’ Countries Allowed To Not Self-Isolate If They Have Negative Coronavirus Test - State Tourism Agency 17:11
Ukraine Pledges To EU To Transfer All Functions For Medicines Procurement To Medical Procurements Of Ukraine 17:14
Fitness Centers And Hostels Will Continue To Work Despite Inclusion Of Lviv In Orange Zone Of Epidemic Danger - Sadovyi 17:07
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Fall Up 7.2% To 1,061 On August 3, Number Of New Lethal Cases Doubled To 26 13:10
State Budget General Fund’s Revenue Target Exceeded By 11.6% In July 13:12
UAH 1.3 Billion Of Budget Funds Used To Purchase Goods And Services To Fight Coronavirus In July - Finance Ministry 13:29
Ternopil Mayor Nadal Notes Protest Moods Among Residents Due To Assignment Of Red Level Of Epidemic Danger To City 13:15
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 32 To 3,877 On August 3 13:18
more news
Zelenskyy And Lukashenko Discuss Extradition To Ukraine Of Wagner PMC Militants Detained In Belarus Who Fought In Donbas
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok