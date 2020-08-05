Naftogaz Ups Gas Price For Population By 9.1% To UAH 3.24 Per Cubic Meter In August

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has raised the August natural gas price for the population by 9.1% or UAH 0.27 per cubic meter over July to UAH 3.24 per cubic meter (VAT inclusive).

Naftogaz has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the tariff Monthly is the first tariff the company is offering to its household clients after termination of public service obligations (PSO) of the company.

Besides, the company draws attention to an opportunity to economize 1% of the overall natural gas account if a client pays for the resource consumed before 15th day of a month following the one the fuel was consumed in via personal account on my.gas.ua and GASUA chat-bot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, starting August 1, 2020, a provision on levying PSO on the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company on the sale of natural gas to the population took effect, and the gas market for household consumers was launched.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine declared the Naftogaz of Ukraine Gas Distribution Company limited liability company as the last-hope supplier on the natural gas market for a period of three years.