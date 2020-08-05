UAH 1.3 Billion Of Budget Funds Used To Purchase Goods And Services To Fight Coronavirus In July - Finance Ministry

UAH 1.3 Billion Of Budget Funds Used To Purchase Goods And Services To Fight Coronavirus In July - Finance Min

The Ministry of Finance states that in July, UAH 1.3 billion of budget funds were used to purchase goods and services to fight coronavirus infection.

The Ministry of Finance has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the State Treasury, as of July 30, at the expense of budgets of all levels, payments for the amount of UAH 4.5 billion were made: UAH 1.7 billion from the state budget and UAH 2.8 billion from local budgets for the purchase of goods and services to combat COVID-19 according to the procurement procedure stipulated by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No.225. In July, UAH 1.3 billion was spent," the statement reads.

It is also noted that the Ministry of Finance is constantly monitoring budgetary spending on the purchase of goods and services necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19.

Besides, a special section has been created on the website of the Ministry of Finance, where all relevant information about the fund to combat COVID-19 is posted, which will be updated regularly.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 7.4 billion to the Ministry of Health from the Fund for Fight against Coronavirus for additional payments to medical workers involved in the fight against infection.