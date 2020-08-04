Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi and Chinese Investors from Skyrizon Work on Motor Sich Aircraft Factory

Today, the representatives of DCH, a company owned by Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi, have reached an agreement with Chinese investors who represent Skyrizon Aircraft Holdings Limited. Both parties will comprehensively cooperate and conduct joint activities in order to develop the aircraft industry of Ukraine and Motor Sich JSC, Zaporizhzhia, in particular.

The official press release informs that DCH has vast experience restoring and modernizing plants and factories, which is proved by the seamless operation of Kharkiv Tractor Plant, Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant, and Sukha Balka Mining and Processing Plant in Kryvyi Rih. DCH constructed and is effectively operating a modern airport in Kharkiv. DCH is currently constructing a new airport in Dnipro as a private investor of an airport terminal.

Motor Sich JSC is one of the world’s largest aircraft engine and industrial gas turbine manufacturers. In 2016, the company was acquired by Chinese investors from Skyrizon and invested more than USD 100 million in order to develop manufacturing facilities. Subsequently, there was a talk about transferring a 25% stake in Motor Sich to Ukroboronprom. However, in June of this year, Ruslan Korzh, the Advisor to the General Director of Ukroboronprom, said that "this offer is no longer relevant today. It was cancelled as early as last year."

In 2020, Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi ranks among top 10 Ukrainian businessmen according to Forbes. The investment portfolio of DCH includes assets in various sectors, such as finance, manufacturing, transport, development, etc. Since 2016, DCH has been developing Kharkiv Tractor Plant that has resumed manufacturing tractors. In addition, it is creating Ecopolis HTZ, a high-tech business park (USD 1 billion to be invested until 2033), based at KhTP.

As a general investor and coordinator, Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi constructed Kharkiv International Airport as part of preparation for Euro 2012 and invested USD 107.2 million. This airport is one of the most dynamically developing airports in Europe. Aleksandr Yaroslavskyi plans to invest USD 300 million in the development of the ore mining and metallurgy business of DCH (Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant (Petrovka) and Sukha Balka). A new airport in Dnipro is being constructed as a public-private partnership where DCH owned by Aleksandr Yaroslavskyi is responsible for airport terminals.