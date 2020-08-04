subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi and Chinese Investors from Skyrizon Work on Motor Sich Aircraft Factory
04 August 2020, Tuesday, 16:58 136
Economy 2020-08-04T22:45:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi and Chinese Investors from Skyrizon Work on Motor Sich Aircraft Factory

Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi and Chinese Investors from Skyrizon Work on Motor Sich Aircraft Factory

Яков Сташинский
Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi, DCH Group, Motor Sich, Skyrizon
Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi. Photo by press service
Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi. Photo by press service

Today, the representatives of DCH, a company owned by Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi, have reached an agreement with Chinese investors who represent Skyrizon Aircraft Holdings Limited. Both parties will comprehensively cooperate and conduct joint activities in order to develop the aircraft industry of Ukraine and Motor Sich JSC, Zaporizhzhia, in particular.

This is reported by the official website of DCH.

The official press release informs that DCH has vast experience restoring and modernizing plants and factories, which is proved by the seamless operation of Kharkiv Tractor Plant, Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant, and Sukha Balka Mining and Processing Plant in Kryvyi Rih. DCH constructed and is effectively operating a modern airport in Kharkiv. DCH is currently constructing a new airport in Dnipro as a private investor of an airport terminal.

Motor Sich JSC is one of the world’s largest aircraft engine and industrial gas turbine manufacturers. In 2016, the company was acquired by Chinese investors from Skyrizon and invested more than USD 100 million in order to develop manufacturing facilities. Subsequently, there was a talk about transferring a 25% stake in Motor Sich to Ukroboronprom. However, in June of this year, Ruslan Korzh, the Advisor to the General Director of Ukroboronprom, said that "this offer is no longer relevant today. It was cancelled as early as last year."

In 2020, Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi ranks among top 10 Ukrainian businessmen according to Forbes. The investment portfolio of DCH includes assets in various sectors, such as finance, manufacturing, transport, development, etc. Since 2016, DCH has been developing Kharkiv Tractor Plant that has resumed manufacturing tractors. In addition, it is creating Ecopolis HTZ, a high-tech business park (USD 1 billion to be invested until 2033), based at KhTP.

As a general investor and coordinator, Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi constructed Kharkiv International Airport as part of preparation for Euro 2012 and invested USD 107.2 million. This airport is one of the most dynamically developing airports in Europe. Aleksandr Yaroslavskyi plans to invest USD 300 million in the development of the ore mining and metallurgy business of DCH (Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant (Petrovka) and Sukha Balka). Moreover, DCH is systematically modernizing manufacturing facilities. A new airport in Dnipro is being constructed as a public-private partnership where DCH owned by Aleksandr Yaroslavskyi is responsible for airport terminals. This project has already been presented by the investor.

Больше новостей о: Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi DCH Group Motor Sich Skyrizon

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 108 To 8,662, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 138 On August 3 – Klitschko
Ukraine Pledges To EU To Transfer All Functions For Medicines Procurement To Medical Procurements Of Ukraine
News
Tymoshenko Offers Yermak To Make Her Head Of TCG Instead Of Kuchma - Harmash 17:20
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 108 To 8,662, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 138 On August 3 – Klitschko 17:17
Ukraine Pledges To EU To Transfer All Functions For Medicines Procurement To Medical Procurements Of Ukraine 17:14
Foreigners Entering Ukraine From ‘Red Zone’ Countries Allowed To Not Self-Isolate If They Have Negative Coronavirus Test - State Tourism Agency 17:11
Fitness Centers And Hostels Will Continue To Work Despite Inclusion Of Lviv In Orange Zone Of Epidemic Danger - Sadovyi 17:07
more news
Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi and Chinese Investors from Skyrizon Work on Motor Sich Aircraft Factory 16:58
High Anticorruption Court and the Chamber of Secrets 15:37
Health Ministry Categorizes 127 Countries As COVID-19 ‘Red Zone’ 18:16
SSU Opens ‘Terrorist Attack’ Case Over Threat To Blow Up Leonardo Business Center In Kyiv 18:14
Man Threatens With Explosion At Universal Bank In Kyiv, Police Negotiating 13:49
more news
Tymoshenko Offers Yermak To Make Her Head Of TCG Instead Of Kuchma - Harmash 17:20
Man Threatens With Explosion At Universal Bank In Kyiv, Police Negotiating 13:49
SSU Seizes 60 Kg Of Smuggled Cocaine In Odesa 13:51
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 31.7% To UAH 51.7 Billion In July 13:54
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2nd Day In Row, Down 11% To 990 On August 2, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down By 19% To 13 13:58
more news
Tymoshenko Offers Yermak To Make Her Head Of TCG Instead Of Kuchma - Harmash
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok