Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 108 To 8,662, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 138 On August 3 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 108 To 8,662, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 138 On August 3 –

On August 3, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 108 over August 2 to 8,662, and the number of deaths rose by three to 138.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Kyiv City State Administration.

The number of the newly-infected people includes 53 women aged 16-82; 46 men aged 19-80; six girls aged 9-13; and three boys aged 3-15.

A total of 13 people were hospitalized, the rest are staying in self-isolation under supervision of doctors.

On August 3, 50 people recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 3,044 residents of the city of Kyiv have recovered.

Most cases of the disease were found in Darnytskyi district – 21, Dniprovskyi district – 18, Sviatoshynskyi district – 13, and Pecherskyi district – 13.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 2, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 102 over August 1 to 8,554, and the number of deaths rose by one to 135.

On August 3, the number of registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 1,061 over August 2 to 74,219, and the number of deaths from the disease rose by 26 over August 2 to 1,764; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 7.2% and the number of new lethal cases doubled.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 4, there were 74,219 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,764 lethal cases; besides, 40,613 people had recovered.

On August 3, a total of 1,061 new cases were registered, 737 people recovered and 26 people died.

Therefore, on August 4, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,061 vs 737).

The share of new cases as at August 3 made 1.45% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 2.

As at the morning of August 4, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 31,842, up 0.9% over August 3.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (10,067), the city of Kyiv (8,662), and Rivne region (6,355).