subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 108 To 8,662, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 138 On August 3 – Klitschko
04 August 2020, Tuesday, 17:17 12
Events 2020-08-05T01:03:26+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 108 To 8,662, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 138 On August 3 –

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 108 To 8,662, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 138 On August 3 – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, quarantine restrictions, adaptive quarantine.

On August 3, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 108 over August 2 to 8,662, and the number of deaths rose by three to 138.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Kyiv City State Administration.

The number of the newly-infected people includes 53 women aged 16-82; 46 men aged 19-80; six girls aged 9-13; and three boys aged 3-15.

A total of 13 people were hospitalized, the rest are staying in self-isolation under supervision of doctors.

On August 3, 50 people recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 3,044 residents of the city of Kyiv have recovered.

Most cases of the disease were found in Darnytskyi district – 21, Dniprovskyi district – 18, Sviatoshynskyi district – 13, and Pecherskyi district – 13.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 2, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 102 over August 1 to 8,554, and the number of deaths rose by one to 135.

On August 3, the number of registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 1,061 over August 2 to 74,219, and the number of deaths from the disease rose by 26 over August 2 to 1,764; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 7.2% and the number of new lethal cases doubled.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 4, there were 74,219 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,764 lethal cases; besides, 40,613 people had recovered.

On August 3, a total of 1,061 new cases were registered, 737 people recovered and 26 people died.

Therefore, on August 4, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,061 vs 737).

The share of new cases as at August 3 made 1.45% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 2.

As at the morning of August 4, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 31,842, up 0.9% over August 3.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (10,067), the city of Kyiv (8,662), and Rivne region (6,355).

Больше новостей о: Kyiv Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 quarantine restrictions adaptive quarantine.

Klitschko's Electoral Rating Up 3 Percentage Point...
Foreigners Entering Ukraine From ‘Red Zone’ Countr...
Fitness Centers And Hostels Will Continue To Work ...
Number Of PCR-Tests Up 65.9% To 14,140, Number Of ...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 108 To 8,662, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 138 On August 3 – Klitschko
Ukraine Pledges To EU To Transfer All Functions For Medicines Procurement To Medical Procurements Of Ukraine
News
Tymoshenko Offers Yermak To Make Her Head Of TCG Instead Of Kuchma - Harmash 17:20
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 108 To 8,662, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 138 On August 3 – Klitschko 17:17
Ukraine Pledges To EU To Transfer All Functions For Medicines Procurement To Medical Procurements Of Ukraine 17:14
Foreigners Entering Ukraine From ‘Red Zone’ Countries Allowed To Not Self-Isolate If They Have Negative Coronavirus Test - State Tourism Agency 17:11
Fitness Centers And Hostels Will Continue To Work Despite Inclusion Of Lviv In Orange Zone Of Epidemic Danger - Sadovyi 17:07
more news
Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi and Chinese Investors from Skyrizon Work on Motor Sich Aircraft Factory 16:58
High Anticorruption Court and the Chamber of Secrets 15:37
Health Ministry Categorizes 127 Countries As COVID-19 ‘Red Zone’ 18:16
SSU Opens ‘Terrorist Attack’ Case Over Threat To Blow Up Leonardo Business Center In Kyiv 18:14
Man Threatens With Explosion At Universal Bank In Kyiv, Police Negotiating 13:49
more news
Tymoshenko Offers Yermak To Make Her Head Of TCG Instead Of Kuchma - Harmash 17:20
Man Threatens With Explosion At Universal Bank In Kyiv, Police Negotiating 13:49
SSU Seizes 60 Kg Of Smuggled Cocaine In Odesa 13:51
Single Treasury Account Balance Down 31.7% To UAH 51.7 Billion In July 13:54
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Falling 2nd Day In Row, Down 11% To 990 On August 2, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down By 19% To 13 13:58
more news
Tymoshenko Offers Yermak To Make Her Head Of TCG Instead Of Kuchma - Harmash
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok