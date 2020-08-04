subscribe to newsletter
  • Foreigners Entering Ukraine From ‘Red Zone’ Countries Allowed To Not Self-Isolate If They Have Negative Coronavirus Test - State Tourism Agency
04 August 2020, Tuesday, 17:11 40
Foreigners Entering Ukraine From ‘Red Zone’ Countries Allowed To Not Self-Isolate If They Have Negative Coronavirus Test - State Tourism Agency

The State Tourism Development Agency states that foreigners entering Ukraine from the countries of the ‘red zone’ are allowed to not undergo self-isolation if they have a negative coronavirus test.

The agency has said this in a statement with reference to the explanation of Health Minister Maksym Stepanov, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Foreign citizens from the countries of the ‘red zone’ can enter Ukraine without self-isolation, but with a negative test for COVID-19," it was said.

It is noted that a test for coronavirus by the polymerase chain reaction method with a negative result, made 48 hours before crossing the border of Ukraine, is a reason for foreigners from the ‘red zone’ to not undergo self-isolation.

In this case, they do not need to install the Dii Vdoma application.

At the same time, it is mandatory for all citizens of foreign countries to have an insurance policy that covers the costs of observation and treatment of COVID-19.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of July 31, the Ministry of Health classified 127 countries as the ‘red zone’ of the spread of COVID-19.

