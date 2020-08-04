subscribe to newsletter
  • Ternopil Mayor Nadal Notes Protest Moods Among Residents Due To Assignment Of Red Level Of Epidemic Danger To City
04 August 2020, Tuesday
Ternopil Mayor Nadal Notes Protest Moods Among Residents Due To Assignment Of Red Level Of Epidemic Danger To City

Ternopil Mayor Serhii Nadal notes protest moods among residents due to the assignment of a red level of the epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 to the city.

He announced this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"Such sentiments are very strong," Nadal said, answering the question whether the residents of Ternopil are ready to rise and move to Kyiv.

He also said that he was ready to do anything so that the central government heard Ternopil and its residents.

"I am ready to do anything so that they hear us there. In fact, the degree of tension of the residents of Ternopil is so high that by making this decision, we will be able to restrain many bad actions that they are already ready to do," the mayor summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Nadal said there was no communication with the Cabinet of Ministers before the decision to assign the city a red level of epidemic danger.

