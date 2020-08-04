subscribe to newsletter
  • State Budget General Fund’s Revenue Target Exceeded By 11.6% In July
04 August 2020, Tuesday, 13:12 11
State Budget General Fund’s Revenue Target Exceeded By 11.6% In July

Даша Зубкова
In July 2020, the revenue target of the general fund of the state budget was exceeded by 11.6%.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In July 2020, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 58 billion (111.6% of the plan).

At the same time, the VAT refund made UAH 9.1 billion.

Payments controlled by the State Tax Service made UAH 29.6 billion (the target exceeded by 23.1% or UAH 5.6 billion).

The major payments, thanks to which the revenue target was exceeded, were: value added tax (UAH 4.3 billion); excise tax from the goods produced in Ukraine (UAH 1.2 billion); individual income tax and military fee (UAH 0.2 billion); and the rent for subsoil use (UAH 0.2 billion).

Customs payments to the general fund of the state budget made UAH 25.6 billion, or 100.4% of the monthly target.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the state budget’s revenue target was exceeded by 10.9% or UAH 12.842 billion.

The state budget revenue in June made UAH 131.191 billion at the target of UAH 118.349 billion.

