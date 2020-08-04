Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Fall Up 7.2% To 1,061 On August 3, Number Of New Lethal Cases Doubled To 26

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Fall Up 7.2% To 1,061 On August 3, Number Of New Lethal Cases Doubled

On August 3, the number of registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 1,061 over August 2 to 74,219, and the number of deaths from the disease rose by 26 over August 2 to 1,764; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 7.2% and the number of new lethal cases doubled.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 4, there were 74,219 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,764 lethal cases; besides, 40,613 people had recovered.

On August 3, a total of 1,061 new cases were registered, 737 people recovered and 26 people died.

Therefore, on August 4, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,061 vs 737).

The share of new cases as at August 3 made 1.45% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at August 2.

As at the morning of August 4, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 31,842, up 0.9% over August 3.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (10,067), the city of Kyiv (8,662), and Rivne region (6,355).

Besides, Chernivtsi region has registered a total of 6,229 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 5,384 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region - 5,041, Kharkiv region – 4,093, Volyn region – 4,008, Kyiv region – 3,877, Odesa region – 3,545, Ternopil region – 3,121, Vinnytsia region – 2,848, Zhytomyr region – 1,967, Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,459, and Khmelnytskyi region – 1,200 cases.

A total of 955 cases have been recorded in Cherkasy region, 909 cases – in Chernihiv region, 903 cases – in Donetsk region, 851 cases – in Zaporizhia region, 711 cases – in Kirovohrad region, 648 cases – in Mykolayiv region, 560 cases – in Sumy region, 466 cases – in Poltava region, 230 cases – in Kherson region, and 130 cases – in Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 2, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 990 over July August 1 to 73,158, and the number of deaths rose by 13 over August 1 to 1,738; at the same time, the number of new cases fell by 11% and the number of new lethal cases fell by 19%.

On August 1, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 1,112 over July 31 to 72,168, and the number of deaths rose by 16 over July 31 to 1,725; at the same time, the number of new cases fell by 5.1% and the number of new lethal cases fell by 20%.