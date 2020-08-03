Court Refuses To Select UAH 1 Million Bail As Preventive Measure For Judicial Administration Head Kholodniuk

The High Anti-Corruption Court has refused to select a measure of restraint in the form of a bail of UAH 1 million for the State Judicial Administration’s head Zynovii Kholodniuk and chose him a personal guarantee.

The court announced this decision on Monday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, the court partially granted the request of the prosecutor's office.

“Apply a personal guarantee,” the judge concluded.

Kholodniuk is also obliged to come to investigators, refrain from communicating with other suspects, victims and witnesses.

The obligations are valid until September 16 inclusive.

The SACPO asked the court to select a UAH 1 million bail for Kholodniuk and to ban him from travelling abroad.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kholodniuk said earlier that he did not have UAH 1 million to contribute as a possible bail.