Klitschko's Electoral Rating Up 3 Percentage Points To 41.7% Compared With April, Prytula’s Up 2.5 Percentage Points To 11.6%, Vereschuk’s 9.4% - Rating Poll

The electoral rating of Mayor of Kyiv and Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko rose by 3 percentage points to 41.7% in July, compared with April, while the electoral rating of television presenter Serhii Prytula rose by 2.5 percentage points to 11.6%, and the electoral rating of Member of Parliament Iryna Vereschuk (Servant of the People faction) rose to 9.4%.

This is indicated by the results of a poll conducted by the Rating sociological group, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Rating sociological group polled 2,000 adult residents of Kyiv through telephone interviews from July 26 to 27 (the previous poll was conducted from April 4 to 7).

The margin of non-sampling error does not exceed 2.2%.

Among the respondents who intended to vote in the Kyiv mayoral elections and had already decided on a candidate, 41.7% said they would vote for Klitschko (38.7% in April), 11.6% said they would vote for Prytula (9.1%), and 9.4% said they would vote for Vereshchuk (8.8% in April, when the Servant of the People party had had not yet decided on its candidate).

In addition, 9% of the respondents in the poll said they would vote for the Eurolab clinic’s owner Andrii Palchevskyi (8.2% in April), 5.4% for Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko of the European Solidarity faction (not included in the April survey), 4.5% for the Kyiv City Administration’s former head Oleksandr Popov (5.2%), 3.5% for the For Life Opposition Platform parliamentary faction’s co-leader Vadym Rabinovych (not included in the April survey), and 3.3% for the former Kyiv mayor Oleksandr Omelchenko (6.4%).

Furthermore, 2.6% of the respondents in the poll said they would vote for the former parliamentarian Andrii Illienko of the Svoboda faction (3.7% in April), 2.1% for Vitalii Nestor of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party (not included in the April poll), 2% for former parliamentarian Boryslav Bereza (4.4%), and 0.8% for the former parliamentarian Mykhailo Pozhyvanov of the Strength and Honor faction (not included in the April survey).

According to the results of the poll, Klitschko would win 63% of the votes the second round of the Kyiv mayoral elections against Prytula’s 21% (48% against 20% in April), 64% against Vereschuk’s 22%, 67% against Palchevskyi’s 20% (49% against 19% in April), and 68% against Honcharenko’s 13%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 59% of Kyiv residents polled in April by the Rating sociological group considered Klitschko's actions to combat the Covid-19 coronavirus effective.